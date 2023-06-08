Waterfall Network Announces Water Impact Initiatives for World Oceans Day

Waterfall set to become first social impact driven decentralized protocol

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waterfall Network , a new decentralized smart contract platform, is pleased to announce in honor of World Oceans Day, a series of water impact initiatives that will be built out on its network. Waterfall, in partnership with Dollar Donation Club , is rolling out a variety of ways for the network’s growth to have a direct and measurable positive impact to protect and preserve the world’s oceans and water supply.

The Water Impact Initiatives will give the Waterfall community a variety of options of how to participate in the social impact of the network through: 1) Allowing each validator to donate a percentage of yield to ocean plastic removal, 2) to mint plastic removal credits (PRCs) on Waterfall which can be earned as rewards in a play-to-earn “Impact Arcade”; 3) Waterfall community members can participate in a blue bond trust which will purchase and protect water rights, advised by indigenous elders. Through this variety of different programs, the Waterfall community can earn climate assets, donate to cleanup projects, and contribute to a water rights protection trust.

This novel approach to sustainability and environmental protection in the infrastructure of the network ahead of mainnet launch means that Waterfall Network is sustainable by design and plans to submit to carbon emissions auditing and transparency principles in reporting. Waterfall is seeking to publicly commit to doing its part as a forward thinking organization that is future-proofed and can stand up to the often misunderstood climate impact of advanced encryption technologies like smart contract platforms.

"Waterfall is green by design, and will serve as a transparent ledger for climate impact assets as our first substantial roll out of layer two solutions,” said Sergii Grybnyak, Founder and CTO of Fuente Labs, the Puerto Rico based software development firm that designed the Waterfall Network protocol over the past three years.

"We are honored to work with Waterfall’s advanced Directed Acyclic Graph (“DAG”) technology to build out our impact asset portfolio and amplify the network effect of a community coming together to achieve significant measurable results in ocean plastic removal and beyond,” said Seth Blaustien, CEO and Founder of Dollar Donation Club.

This landmark announcement marks the first sustainable and impact driven decentralized ledger protocol, pushing the boundaries for what Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) mandates are able to do, and showing regulators that the digital asset industry has good actors that are provably sustainable and dedicated to reducing harm and leaving our world better than we found it.

To learn more about Waterfall, visit us at: http://waterfall.network



About Waterfall Network



Waterfall is the first layer one (L1) to actually solve the so-called “impossible blockchain trilemma,” of speed, security, and scalability, all while offering the first truly decentralized governance platform. Waterfall’s Directed Acyclic Graph (“DAG”) achieves this by allowing anyone to run a validator node from any device, including generic laptops and mobile phones. Waterfall is fully Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible, allowing for portability of decentralized applications (dAPPs), and has very low hardware requirements for the participants to become the validators. Waterfall’s “True DAO '' intends to utilize a “one person one vote” system in which money can’t buy power, and offers full transparency with all transactions published on-chain.

About Fuente Labs

Fuente Labs is a Puerto Rico based software development firm that manages a decentralized team of top developers building digital asset SaaS products and other decentralized architecture. Fuente Labs is most noted for its development of the Waterfall Protocol, which has produced over 17,000,000 blocks in testnet, and is the first Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible architecture that allows individuals to become network validators on basic laptops or smartphones.



Website: https://www.waterfall.network/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/waterfall_prot

Press Team Head of Communications Fuente Labs press(at)fuentelabs.com