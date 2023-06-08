Suzy Announces a Strategic Partnership with Market Research Institute International (MRII) to Elevate Market Research Education through Suzy Academy

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suzy , an innovative leader in the consumer market research space, has today announced a partnership with Market Research Institute International (MRII) and its academic partner, the University of Georgia (UGA). Leveraging their industry-leading expertise, Suzy will supercharge its educational offering, Suzy Academy , initiating the partnership with an endorsed course on qualitative research that sets new benchmarks for the industry.



Ed Keller, a member of the Suzy Advisory Board and Executive Director of MRII, identified an opportunity to enhance Suzy Academy and provide new and innovative opportunities to train and educate market researchers. A leading expert in word of mouth, influencer marketing, and consumer insights, Keller anticipates this alliance to yield significant advantages for professionals keen on deepening their insights.

"With our educational content about qualitative research now available through Suzy Academy, market researchers can advance their research skills to greater heights, and allow us to reach even more learners" Keller confidently asserts. "A partnership of this caliber promotes skill augmentation among market researchers, in turn making our industry increasingly expert and their work more impactful."

Suzy Academy, an initiative of Suzy, was launched in 2022 with the mission to make the art and science of market research more accessible, streamlined, and effective. The platform presents a comprehensive learning pathway, covering everything from market research fundamentals and advanced methodologies, to hands-on use cases, best practices, and intricate platform functionality. In partnership with MRII, Suzy Academy now offers market researchers a tangible and prestigious credential to verify their skills and competencies.

"We are excited to join hands with MRII and UGA to continue our efforts to help market researchers upscale their skills," says Katy Emerson, Senior Vice President of Customer Success at Suzy. "As a DIY platform, our objective is to empower our clients to derive the maximum value from their research. We have always believed that market research doesn’t have to be daunting—that's the core reason behind establishing Suzy Academy."

Suzy Academy, freely available to all market research professionals, welcomes anyone interested in consumer insights to register and learn from their diverse courses.

This revolutionary partnership sets a new trajectory for market research education, promising to redefine industry standards. To discover more about Suzy’s strategic partnership with MRII and to stay updated about the certified course, sign up for their newsletter today.

About Suzy

Founded in 2018, Suzy is a real-time market research platform that aims to advance human understanding between consumers and enterprises everywhere, at the speed of culture. Suzy’s audience-powered tools enable research from start to finish, helping enterprises make more intelligent decisions with ease. Many of the biggest brands in the world use Suzy to deliver breakthrough products and experiences backed by data-driven decisions. Suzy has been recognized on Forbes’ list of America’s Best Startup Employers in 2022, Inc. Magazine’s list of Best Workplaces of 2022, and as a GRIT Top 50 Most Innovative Supplier in Market Research. Suzy has raised over $100 million in venture capital funding from investors that include Bertelsmann Digital Media Investments, Foundry Group, H.I.G. Capital, North Atlantic Capital, Tribeca Venture Partners, Triangle Peak Partners, and Kevin Durant’s 35 Ventures. Learn more at www.suzy.com .

About Market Research Institute International

Market Research Institute International was founded in 1995 on a mission to advance the understanding, practice, or consumption of market research, insights, and data science through market-leading education, serving individuals and organizations worldwide. MRII pursues that mission by developing and delivering online courses in conjunction with the University of Georgia that are designed to fulfill the core market research educational needs of individuals and companies worldwide. Learn more at www.mrii.org .

About the University of Georgia Center for Continuing Education & Hotel

As a unit of the University of Georgia’s Office of the Vice President for Public Service and Outreach, the Georgia Center provides innovative lifelong learning opportunities through its continuing education programs. Event staff provides service for meetings and conferences, whether they are in-person, online, or a mix of both, using state-of-the-art technology and online engagement tools. The center is located on the university’s campus and includes a full-service hotel with 200 rooms and suites, restaurants, banquet areas, conference rooms, auditoriums, a fitness center and a computer lab. For more information, visit http://www.georgiacenter.uga.edu .

