Shineco Subsidiary Registered as a Member of Pharmaceutical Chamber of Commerce

BEIJING, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shineco, Inc. (“Shineco” or the “Company”; NASDAQ: SISI), a provider of technologically advanced healthcare products and services, announced today that in May 2023, its wholly owned subsidiary. Shineco Life Science Research Co., Ltd., was registered as a member of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce Medical & Pharmaceutical Chamber of Commerce (the “Pharmaceutical Chamber of Commerce”), and Ms. Jennifer Zhan, CEO of Shineco, became a member of the Pharmaceutical Chamber of Commerce.

The Pharmaceutical Chamber of Commerce is a national level association that operates directly under the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce and is registered with China’s Ministry of Civil Affairs. The Pharmaceutical Chamber of Commerce consists of a wide array of pharmaceutical enterprises throughout China, and it serves as an important link to the government, supports the interests of its members and serves as a platform for promoting the industry’s development.

Ms. Jennifer Zhan, CEO of Shineco, commented, “We are pleased that Shineco Life Science Research has been registered with the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce Medical & Pharmaceutical Industry Chamber of Commerce. I am also very honored to have been named a director of the Pharmaceutical Chamber of Commerce for this essential industry whose products and discoveries help to care for the health and well-being of people’s lives.”

“We believe that our Company will benefit from being a member of the Pharmaceutical Chamber of Commerce as it will enable us to access industry resources, network with other businesses and professionals in the industry, increase our visibility in our product areas, and enhance our credibility as well as our commercial activities. We look forward to taking an active and productive role to promote our business and the pharmaceutical industry as a whole.”

There are approximately 1,500 direct members and more than 50 group members of the Chamber of Commerce that encompass the entire pharmaceutical industry of more than 5,000 pharmaceutical companies, covering all provinces and municipalities across China, with eight committees that organize and focus its activities.

About Shineco, Inc.

Shineco, Inc. (“Shineco” or the “Company) aims to ’care for a healthy life and improve the quality of life’ by providing safe, efficient, and high-quality health products and services to society. Shineco has researched and developed 33 vitro diagnostic reagents and related medical devices to date, and the Company also produces and sells healthy and nutritious food. For more information about Shineco, please visit www.biosisi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “plan”, “budget”, “forecast”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue”, “evaluating” or similar words. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon because they are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding the innovativeness and market position of our products and services, our competitive strengths. You are cautioned not to rely on any forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the ability to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals in the jurisdictions where it intends to market and sell its products the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulations, economic conditions, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary to meet the requirements of its clients, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. Shineco encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date of this press release, and Shineco assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by the applicable rules and regulations.

For more information, please contact:

Shineco,Inc.

secretary@shineco.tech

Mobile: +86-010-68130220

Precept Investor Relations LLC

David J. Rudnick

david.rudnick@preceptir.com

Mobile: +1-646-694-8538