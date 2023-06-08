Operational Database Management Market Size Worth USD 80.26 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.2%

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing volumes of digital data from various sectors and processes is a major factor boosting revenue growth

Market Size – USD 53.10 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.2%, Market Trend –Increasing number of SMEs in developing countries ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global operational database management market size is expected to reach USD 80.26 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Major factors driving market revenue growth are increasing volume of digital data, rising requirement for more efficient data management solutions and systems, increasing number of SMEs in developing countries, availability of customized cloud infrastructure, and presence of relational and non-relational databases in hybrid models. Operational database management system, also known as on line transaction processing databases or OLTP, helps users to modify or update data. It also allows changing, adding, or removing data from databases in real-time.

Operational database management systems are widely deployed in BFSI, healthcare, government, and e-Commerce sectors. The BFSI segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020.

Report Scope:

Forecast Period: 2021- 2028

CAGR: 5.2%

Base Year: 2020

Number of Pages: 250

The research report offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, strategic plans such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Some major players operating in the global market are SAP SE, Amazon Web Services, Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Fujitsu, MarkLogic, SingleStore, Oracle Corporation, MongoDB, and EnterpriseOB.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In November 2020, Google launched its database migration service (DMS), which allows enterprise customers to transfer MySQL, PostgreSQL, and SQL server databases to Cloud SQL from on-premises or other clouds environments.

Software segment is expected to register fastest CAGR among the component segments throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to rising adoption of operational database management software in e-Commerce, BFSI, and IT sectors due to rising need for more efficient management of data volumes and databases.

Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Increasing number of SMEs and rising adoption of operational database management software and systems in the BFSI sector are key factors driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global operational database management market based on component, deployment mode, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Software

Hardware

Deployment mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cloud

On-Premise

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Data Formatting

Data Validation

Error Tracking

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Government

BFSI

Healthcare

Telecom

Transportation

E-commerce

Others

In conclusion, the report is designed to provide an in-depth analysis of all the key change calculation factors that replicate the decisions that trigger the change, which pushes the player’s winning position profitable on the growth curve despite massive competition in the target Operational Database Management market.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Operational Database Management market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Operational Database Management industry by 2028?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Operational Database Management market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Operational Database Management industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

