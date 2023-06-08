Driving the Future: Car Clear Coat Market Surges as Demand for High-Quality Growth Rate of 5.2% During 2022-2032

Emergen Research Logo

The global car clear coat market size is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

The car clear coat market has experienced significant growth in recent years, owing to the increasing demand for protective coatings in the automotive industry. ” — EMARGEN RESEARCH

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report titled ‘Global Car Clear Coat Market published by Emergen Research, is methodically curated by our team of analysts, keeping readers’ understanding in mind, and includes a wide-ranging database of industry distribution. Researchers have taken a holistic approach towards the global market analysis and highlighted the factors that influence the overall growth of the market. The study involves the use of efficient analytical tools like SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces to inspect the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats associated with the growth of the various market segments.

According to a report by Emergen Research, the global car clear coat market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2032. Car clear coat is a transparent paint layer applied over the base coat of a car's paint job to protect it from fading, scratches, and other forms of damage. The global car clear coat market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by factors such as increasing demand for passenger cars, rising disposable incomes, and the growing trend of car customization. This article will provide an overview of the car clear coat market, its drivers, restraints, growth factors, and relevant statistics from government organizations.

Moreover, stringent government regulations regarding vehicle safety and emissions have also contributed to the growth of the car clear coat market. Clear coats act as a protective barrier, preventing damage to the underlying paint caused by exposure to chemicals, UV rays, and other external factors. This protection helps maintain the integrity of the paint job, ensuring that the vehicle meets the required safety and environmental standards.

The high cost of car clear coat products is a major restraint for the market. The production of clear coats requires advanced technology and expensive raw materials, which make the products costly. Moreover, stringent government regulations and environmental concerns related to the use of harmful chemicals in the production of car clear coats can also pose challenges to the growth of the market.

According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), the global production of passenger cars increased from 73.4 million units in 2015 to 97.3 million units in 2019.

Market Drivers:

The constant efforts of prominent players to develop newer and modern technologies and product advancements are expected to drive the growth of the industry over the coming years. The report studies the extensive business expansion plans and advancements in R&D activities and product portfolio. The report offers a clear understanding of the alliances in the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, product launches and brand promotions, and corporate deals.

The report also talks about the shift in demands and emerging trends that are expected to drive the growth of the market. The rising demand for the Car Clear Coat products is expected to drive the demand for Car Clear Coat, thereby bolstering the growth of the industry. Moreover, the report also studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

Leading Companies of the Car Clear Coat Industry and Profiled in the Report are:

PPG Industries, Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., BASF SE, Axalta Coating Systems, LLC, Kansai Paint Co.,Ltd., Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Valspar, Mile High Powder Coating Inc., Nordson Corporation

Water-based segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global car clear coat market during the forecast period due to the various advantages it offers over solvent-based clear coats. Firstly, water-based clear coats are considered more environmentally friendly compared to solvent-based alternatives. They have a lower VOC (volatile organic compound) content, which helps reduce air pollution and potential health risks. With increasing environmental regulations and consumer awareness about sustainability, the demand for water-based clear coats has witnessed a significant surge. Secondly, water-based clear coats are easier to handle and apply. They have a lower viscosity, which allows for smoother application and better coverage. Another advantage of water-based clear coats is their ability to provide excellent color retention and gloss. They offer high levels of clarity and depth, enhancing the overall appearance of the vehicle. Additionally, they provide good resistance against UV rays and weathering, ensuring long-lasting protection for the paintwork. Furthermore, water-based clear coats exhibit excellent adhesion to various substrates, including metal, plastic, and composite materials. This versatility allows them to be used on different parts of the vehicle, such as the body, bumpers, and trim. They also offer good flexibility, which is crucial for withstanding the thermal expansion and contraction experienced by automotive components.

Polyurethane segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global car clear coat market in 2022 due to its exceptional properties and widespread use in the automotive industry. Polyurethane clear coats offer outstanding durability and protection for automotive surfaces. They provide excellent resistance against UV radiation, chemicals, and scratches, ensuring long-term preservation of the vehicle's paintwork. The ability of polyurethane clear coats to withstand harsh environmental conditions makes them highly desirable for car manufacturers and consumers alike. Moreover, polyurethane clear coats exhibit exceptional gloss and color retention properties. They enhance the visual appeal of vehicles by providing a high-gloss finish and vibrant colors that make them stand out on the road. This aesthetic advantage has made polyurethane clear coats a popular choice among automotive enthusiasts and car owners who value the appearance and aesthetics of their vehicles. Another key factor contributing to the dominance of the polyurethane segment is its versatility. Polyurethane clear coats can be applied to various substrates, including metal, plastic, and composite materials, making them suitable for different parts of the vehicle, such as the body, hood, fenders, and bumpers.

Plastic segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global car clear coat market over the forecast period due to its increasing usage in automotive manufacturing and the numerous advantages it offers. One of the primary factors driving the dominance of the plastic segment is the growing adoption of plastic components in automotive manufacturing. Plastic materials are lightweight, cost-effective, and offer excellent design flexibility, making them increasingly preferred by automakers. As plastic components become more prevalent in vehicle production, the demand for clear coats specifically formulated for plastic surfaces rises accordingly. Clear coats designed for plastic offer unique characteristics that cater to the specific needs of plastic components. They provide enhanced adhesion to different types of plastics, ensuring a strong bond and long-lasting protection. Moreover, plastic clear coats offer excellent resistance against UV radiation, chemicals, and environmental factors, safeguarding the appearance and integrity of plastic parts. Another advantage of plastic clear coats is their ability to enhance the aesthetics of plastic components. They provide a glossy finish, accentuating the visual appeal of the vehicle. As automakers focus on creating sleek and modern designs, the demand for clear coats that enhance the appearance of plastic parts, such as bumpers, trims, and interior components, continues to grow.

Based on Type, the Car Clear Coat Market is segmented into:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD; 2019-2032)

Solvent-based

Water-based

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD; 2019-2032)

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Urethane

Substrate Outlook (Revenue, USD; 2019-2032)

Metal

Plastic

Composite

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Car Clear Coat market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Car Clear Coat market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

