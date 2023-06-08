EXL named a Leader and a Star Performer in Everest Group’s 2023 Life and Annuities Insurance BPS and TPA PEAK Matrix® Assessment

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL, a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, announced it has been named a Leader and a Star Performer in Everest Group’s Life and Annuities (L&A) Insurance Business Process Services (BPS) and Third-Party Administrator (TPA) PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023.



The distinction reflects EXL’s continued growth in analytics and digital solutions for life and annuities insurers and its commitment to helping clients make sense of data to drive their businesses forward. Everest Group cites EXL’s targeted investments to scale up its data, analytics and AI capabilities and its digital-led operations approach as key to its market success.

“EXL is placing a strong emphasis on developing a comprehensive suite of digital capabilities that will facilitate cost optimization and drive bottom line growth for its clients,” said Abhi Kothari, Practice Director, Everest Group. “The company has made substantial investments and forged strategic partnerships to solidify its position in the market. These efforts have enabled EXL to establish itself as a Leader and a Star Performer in the Life and Annuities Insurance BPS and TPA PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023.”

Each year, Everest Group presents detailed assessments of L&A insurance BPS and TPA providers. This year’s assessment includes 23 companies. Firms are evaluated based on their vision, capabilities, and market impact. Researchers determine an organization’s positioning based on Everest Group’s annual RFI process, interactions with leading L&A insurance BPS and TPA providers, client reference checks, and ongoing analysis of the industry market.

“New generative AI capabilities have the potential to transform businesses. Life and annuities insurance is no exception; the real value will be the ability to access differentiated data and drive adoption and change at scale,” said Raghav Jaggi, senior vice president, head of EXL’s life and annuities business. “However, generative AI in the insurance industry must be accompanied by strong governance and adhere to data privacy and security standards to ensure ethical and responsible usage. EXL is thrilled to be recognized as a leader at this moment of opportunity and transformation for life insurers.”

To read more about Everest Group’s L&A Insurance BPS and TPA PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023, click here. For more information about EXL’s solutions for the insurance industry, click here.

