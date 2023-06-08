Submit Release
Silex Systems to Present at the OTCQX Best 50 Virtual Investor Conference on 15 June 2023 (EDT)

/EIN News/ -- NEW SOUTH WALES, Australia, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silex Systems Limited (Silex) (ASX: SLX) (OTCQX: SILXY) is pleased to advise that Dr Michael Goldsworthy, CEO and Managing Director, will present live at the OTCQX Best 50 Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on Thursday, 15 June 2023.

DATE: Thursday, 15 June 2023
TIME: 1.30pm (EDT)
LINK: https://bit.ly/3MiFc52

Available for 1x1 meetings on Thursday, 15 June 2023 and Friday, 16 June 2023.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Further information on the Company’s activities can be found on the Silex website: www.silex.com.au or by contacting:

Michael Goldsworthy Julie Russell
CEO/Managing Director CFO/Company Secretary
T +61 2 9704 8888 T +61 2 9704 8888
E investor.relations@silex.com.au E investor.relations@silex.com.au


Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
T +1 212 220 2221
E johnv@otcmarkets.com


Primary Logo

