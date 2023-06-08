Breast Biopsy Market Size and Share to Hit USD 5.14 Billion, Globally by 2032 : Comprehensive Report by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing prevalence of breast cancer is a major factor driving revenue growth of the breast biopsy market

Breast Biopsy Market Size – USD 2.96 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.7%, Market Trends – Increasing research and development on developing novel biopsy devices” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global breast biopsy market size reached USD 2.96 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing developments in molecular imaging-related technologies is a key factor driving revenue growth of the market. One of the main factors driving market revenue growth is the expansion of research & development into the creation of breast biopsy platforms to treat chronic breast illnesses. The development of novel technologies is made possible by the rising research activities carried out by numerous institutions around the world. These technologies effectiveness makes it easier for them to enter the market. The market revenue growth is significantly influenced by the rising incidence of breast cancer.

A breast biopsy is a medical procedure performed to evaluate suspicious breast abnormalities or detect breast cancer. During the procedure, a small sample of tissue is collected from the breast and examined under a microscope by a pathologist. There are different types of breast biopsies, including needle biopsies and surgical biopsies, each with its own advantages and considerations. The biopsy results help healthcare professionals determine the nature of the breast abnormality, whether it is benign (non-cancerous) or malignant (cancerous), enabling appropriate treatment decisions and providing crucial information for patients and their medical teams. Regular breast screenings and timely biopsies play a vital role in early detection, increasing the chances of successful treatment and improved outcomes for individuals with breast concerns.

Also, the market share of each industry over the forecast period is discussed. This market report also provides information on industry dynamics, market share, growth prospects, and challenges. It also conducts market research to determine the growth models, approaches, and techniques used by key players. The most important statistics in the industry trends report provide the ideal reference for companies. Besides company profile, capacity, production rate, value, and product specifications, the report covers some other important parameters.

Key Players Mentioned in the Breast Biopsy Market Research Report:

Devicor Medical Products, Inc., ARGON MEDICAL., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health., Olympus Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, FUJIFILM Corporation, INRAD Inc., Medtronic, Hologic, Inc.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The mammography segment is expected to register the highest revenue growth rate over the forecast period. The ability of mammography to identify early breast cancer in asymptomatic people is a critical element in driving this segment's high demand. The success of a cancer diagnosis is greatly influenced by the early discovery of the disease.

Vacuum assisted biopsy segment is expected to account for a significantly large revenue share over the forecast period. One of the main factors driving revenue growth of the segment is the rising adoption of minimally invasive treatments for mammary conditions. It is frequently used as a low-risk, non-invasive biopsy technique. The vacuum-assisted core biopsy can successfully replace surgical biopsies.

The market in North America is expected to register a significantly fast revenue growth rate during the forecast period. The region's economic growth is significantly influenced by rising financing for biomedical research, notably molecular imaging, from governmental and non-governmental groups. An important factor driving market revenue growth in this region is the rising number of market participants investing in mammary imaging-based biopsy equipment. For instance, some of the market participants in the United States who are engaged in breast biopsy and imaging include Hologic Inc., Danaher Corporation, and Thermo Fischer Scientific. The number of molecular imaging-based biomedical and biotechnological products is expected to increase rapidly due to the growing number of startups in this region, which is expected to drive market revenue during the forecast period.

Emergen Research has segmented the global breast biopsy market on the basis of type, product, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Mammography

MRI

Others

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Vacuum Assisted Biopsy

Core Needle Biopsy

Others

The study segments the Breast Biopsy industry in light of major classification such as product type, potential markets, application, and end-user. This industry assessment for the forecast period, 2023 – 2032 incorporates projections pertaining to the investment feasibility, gross margin, profits, consumption volume, production capability and major market vendors. Likewise, statistics associated with the competitive landscape, shifting consumer behavior and spending power is showcased and well-explained with the help of treasured resources such as charts, graphs and graphic images, which can be easily incorporated in the business or corporate presentations.

Key questions answered in the report:

1. Which are the five top players of the Breast Biopsy market?

2. How will the Breast Biopsy market change in the next five years?

3. Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the Breast Biopsy market?

4. What are the drivers and restraints of the Breast Biopsy market?

5. Which regional market will show the highest growth?

6. What will be the CAGR and size of the Breast Biopsy market throughout the forecast period?

