Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Trend, Growth, Size, Forecast, Key Players & Competitive Landscape Research Report

The Emergen Research Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Report provides an industry-wide analysis of the Infectious Disease Diagnostics market, including the most important factors influencing the sector's expansion. The most recent research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the micro- and macro-economic indicators that have an impact on the growth of the global market from 2022 to 2030.The Infectious Disease Diagnostics market report provides a vivid description of the current trends as well as a wide range of growth opportunities, key drivers, constraints, challenges, and other crucial aspects.

Nosocomial infections are healthcare-acquired infections that patients develop while undergoing medical or surgical treatment. Hospitals, surgical centers, ambulatory clinics, and long-term care are some places where HAIs can occur. Patients who develop infections after surgery stay in the hospital for an additional 6.5 days on an average, are twice as likely to die, and more likely to be readmitted after being released. Furthermore, Intensive Care Unit (ICU) admission is required 60% more frequently for surgical patients who contract infections. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) estimates that HAIs cause 1.7 million infections and 99,000 deaths annually in the U.S. hospitals alone. While, urinary tract infections account for 32% of healthcare-acquired infections, followed by surgical site infections (22%), pneumonia (15%), and bloodstream infections (14%).

Furthermore, rising government and regulatory approvals are other factors driving market revenue growth. For instance, on 26 August 2020, FoundationOne Liquid CDx test from Foundation Medicine, Inc. was approved by Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a companion diagnostic to find mutations in BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes in cell free-DNA. This is isolated from patients having metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) who were qualified for treatment with rucaparib (RUBRACA, Clovis Oncology, Inc.). Similarly, on 15 May 2020, rucaparib was granted by FDA for patients with deleterious BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutation (germline and/or somatic)-associated mCRPC who have received androgen receptor-directed therapy and taxane-based chemotherapy.

The global health crisis has affected nearly every aspect of the business vertical and led to massive disruptions to the global Infectious Disease Diagnostics market demand and supply chains. The Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are as follows:

Abbott., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, BIOMÉRIEUX, Genetic Signatures., Seegene Inc., Sysmex Corporation, and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

This section of the report offers valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Infectious Disease Diagnostics market, alongside estimating the current and future market valuations based on the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Furthermore, the growth prospects of each segment and sub-segment have been meticulously described in the report.

The report classifies the global Infectious Disease Diagnostics market into various regions, including:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The immunologistics segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. In the context of infectious diseases, the term "rapid diagnostic test" (RDT) most frequently refers to lateral-flow, immunochromatographic tests used to pinpoint specific infections. Scientists have recently begun developing a number of sequencing techniques that prioritize speed without significantly sacrificing accuracy to accomplish this difficult task. According to National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) has advantages over traditional sequencing techniques, , including higher throughput with specimen multiplexing, high sensitivity to identify low-frequency variants, less time for large sample volumes, and affordability.

The Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2021. PCR is a quick and precise diagnostic tool for identifying specific pathogens and genetic changes. PCR tests for disease evidence can identify the first signs of inflammation. Other tests may miss early signs of this disease because there aren't enough viruses, bacteria, or other pathogens in the sample, or because a person's body hasn't had time to produce an antibody response. PCR is useful as it can detect a very small amount of pathogens in human body. Real-time PCR is increasing in popularity as a result of its ability to detect COVID-19 infection.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 owing to prevalence of infectious and hospital acquired diseases. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, up to 2019, 523,000 cases were reported from emergency room visits with hospitalizations and inflammation or parasitic disease as the primary hospital discharge diagnosis, 34,945 cases of Lyme disease, and 7.2 million hospital acquired diseases. While, according to Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, one in every 31 hospital patients is currently impacted by healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), one of the biggest risks to patient safety. Every year, over a million HAIs, affect the American healthcare system, costing billions of dollars in additional medical expenses and causing the death of thousands of people.

In addition, the analytical data are presented in a well-organized format in the form of charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams in the report. This makes it easier for readers to comprehend the market scenario in a beneficial way. In addition, the report aims to provide a forward-looking perspective and an instructive conclusion to assist the reader in making profitable business decisions. The report concludes with a comprehensive SWOT and Porter's Five Forces analysis of the segments anticipated to dominate the market, regional bifurcation, estimated market size and share, and more.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Reagents

Software

Others

Disease Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

COVID-19

Influenza

Hepatitis

Human immunodeficiency virus

Neisseria gonorrhea

Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs)

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Clinical microbiology

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Immunodiagnostics

Others

The global Infectious Disease Diagnostics market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Infectious Disease Diagnostics sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Report Highlights:

The report conducts a comparative assessment of the leading market players participating in the global Infectious Disease Diagnostics market.

The report marks the notable developments that have recently taken place in the Infectious Disease Diagnostics industry

It details on the strategic initiatives undertaken by the market competitors for business expansion.

It closely examines the micro- and macro-economic growth indicators, as well as the essential elements of the Infectious Disease Diagnostics market value chain.

The repot further jots down the major growth prospects for the emerging market players in the leading regions of the market.

Key questions addressed in the report:

Who are the leading players dominating the global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market?

Which factors could potentially hamper the global market growth during the forecast period?

Which regional market offers the most attractive growth opportunities to the companies operating in this market?

How is the raw material availability affecting the demand for Infectious Disease Diagnostics in this industry vertical?

