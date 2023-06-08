Bioimpedance Analyzers Market Segmentation Along With Regional Outlook & Strategies Worth USD 1,359.96 Million in 2032

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 512 Million in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.20%

Increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases is a key factor driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bioimpedance analyzer market refers to the medical device market that produces bioimpedance analyzers used for the measurement of various physiological parameters. These analyzers are non-invasive devices that are used to measure various physiological parameters such as body fat, muscle mass, and fluid volume. The global bioimpedance analyzers market size was USD 512 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 10.20% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

One of the main drivers of the bioimpedance analyzer market is the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular diseases are a growing concern worldwide. Bioimpedance analyzers can be used to monitor the fluid volume in the body, which is particularly important for patients with heart failure or kidney disease. As a result, the demand for bioimpedance analyzers is expected to grow as the prevalence of these diseases increases.

Another driver of the market is the increasing awareness of the importance of maintaining a healthy body weight. Obesity is a growing problem worldwide, and maintaining a healthy body weight is becoming increasingly important. Bioimpedance analyzers can be used to measure body fat and muscle mass, which are important indicators of overall health. As a result, the demand for these devices is expected to grow as more people become aware of the importance of maintaining a healthy body weight.

Market Scope:

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Akern, Biodynamics Corporation, Bioparhom, Tanita Corporation, BioTekna, OMRON Corporation, Bodystat Ltd, Charder Electronic Co. Ltd, EVOLT 360, and InBody Co. Ltd

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The multiple frequency segment accounted for significantly large revenue share in the global bioimpedance analyzers market in 2022. This is attributed to increasing use of these analyzers for Multifrequency Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (MF-BIA), Total Body Water (TBW), fat mass, and fat-free mass. The MF-BIA method calculates body's total conductor volume using body's ability to conduct electrical current of varying frequencies (multifrequency). Since water and electrolytes play such an important role in controlling body's electrical conductance, TBW can be easily determined using BIA. Diabetes, hyperlipidemia, cholelithiasis, and fatty liver can be monitored and avoided with its assistance. It is beneficial for monitoring how individuals fat-to-muscle ratios change over time. There are numerous manufacturers of MF-BIA devices, including InBody Technology and Tanita. MC-780U is an example of a Tanita product that can be used to assess bioimpedance.

The fitness care and wellness center segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global bioimpedance analyzers market during the forecast period. This is due to increasing global emphasis on health and fitness. In addition, development in number of health spas, fitness centers, and gyms in recent decades has led to a general rise in people's interest in maintaining a healthy and active lifestyle, which is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment. A reputable health club or fitness facility will employ a qualified staff to assure the safety of all of its members.

The Europe market is expected to register moderately fast revenue growth rate in the global bioimpedance analyzers market during the forecast period. This is due to increasing health care costs and rising prevalence of people with excessive body fat. In addition, high cost of treating obesity-related chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, and cancer, is another factor driving market revenue growth in this region. Consequently, numerous governments are introducing initiatives to reduce the prevalence of obesity. Multiple Body Composition Analysis (BCA) models, such as, FitScan, and Innerscan, are now available in the market, providing doctors with useful measurement results and data for use in tracking patients progress, identifying abnormalities in their internal organs, and assessing the presence of obesity and its associated complications. In addition, increasing number of medical facilities and funding from healthcare organizations for preventative healthcare practices, is also expected to drive market revenue growth in this region.

On 6 May 2022, InBody is delighted to announce the launch of BWA 2.0 body water analyzer. This new professional-grade equipment extends upon the outputs measured by InBody S10 to provide users with a more comprehensive understanding of how differences in body composition and body water might affect health.

Segmental Analysis

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Single Frequency

Dual Frequency

Multiple Frequency

Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Wireless Bioimpedance Analyzers

Wired Bioimpedance Analyzers

Usage Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Consumer-Grade Bioimpedance Analyzers

Professional-Grade Bioimpedance Analyzers

Key geographical areas:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Bioimpedance Analyzer market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight to recent trends and opportunities

