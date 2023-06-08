HealthCare Appraisers Announces Expansion of Automated FMV Solutions™ Suite
Seven New Web-Based Applications Now Available
We are excited about our newest calculators and will continue to add superior products to our suite.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HealthCare Appraisers, a premier, national healthcare valuation and advisory firm, has released seven new, custom fair market value (FMV) calculators, making the company’s pioneering Automated FMV Solutions™ suite the most comprehensive, automated FMV package available. These newest additions join the already popular Provider Compensation, On-Call, and Medical Director Calculators widely used by hospitals and health systems across the country. Every tool in the Automated FMV Solutions™ suite provides defensible FMV opinions in seconds.
“HealthCare Appraisers is distinctly different in that our employee-ownership structure inspires a level of creativity and enthusiasm that truly drives ongoing innovation, and our automated tools are the perfect example of this,” said Daryl P. Johnson, Managing Partner of the firm. “We are excited about our newest calculators and will continue to add superior products to our suite.”
New calculator offerings include:
• Advanced Practice Professional (APP) Compensation Calculator™
• Shift Coverage Calculator™
• Graduate Medical Education (GME) Calculator™
• Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) Physician Compensation Calculator™
• Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Calculator™
• Lithotripsy Calculator™
• Life Sciences Calculator™
• Customized calculators for your specific needs
HealthCare Appraisers is continually expanding its web-based, automated resources to meet the needs of a growing industry, and specific requests. “HealthCare Appraisers excels in meeting unique FMV needs, particularly through the development of custom calculators based on our client’s specific needs,” said Jared A. Davis, Partner and Calculator Lead. “Our clients enjoy powerful and sophisticated tools that are always intuitive, and easy to use, whether on desktop or mobile device.”
The complete Automated FMV Solutions™ suite utilizes the same valuation techniques that HealthCare Appraisers’ professionals deploy in connection with non-automated opinions, and provides clients with a cost-effective alternative to traditional valuation engagements. Each tool generates FMV opinions in seconds without compromising quality. The most recent suite upgrades represent the sixth generation of the firm’s calculators, with increased speed, security, and convenience.
Several pricing options are available, including unlimited access through the firm’s Fixed Fee Partnership. Subscription pricing is also available on an individual calculator basis or in conjunction with other Automated FMV Solutions™ as part of a comprehensive services arrangement.
To see if an Automated FMV Solution™ is right for your organization, or to test drive any calculators, please contact HealthCare Appraisers at (561) 330-3488 or at info@hcfmv.com.
View the entire suite: https://healthcareappraisers.com/automated-fair-market-valuation/
HealthCare Appraisers is 100 percent employee owned. This ownership structure creates an unmatched commitment to the client experience and innovation in the healthcare valuation and advisory services industry. For decades, HealthCare Appraisers has been recognized for its thought leadership and proven track record. Experience how we think differently.
To learn more, please visit www.healthcareappraisers.com.
Amy Benton
HealthCare Appraisers
+1 225-307-0854
abenton@hcfmv.com
