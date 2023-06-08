Emergen Research Identifies Top 15 Embedded SIM (eSIM) Market Leaders, with Apple, Huawei, Gemalto, Infineon, MediaTek

Emergen Research Logo

The growing adoption of IoT connected devices and rising government initiatives to promote electric vehicles is driving the demand for the market.

Embedded SIM Size – USD 410.1 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 29.9%, Market Trends – The rise in the use of eSIM in Machine to Machine connectivity. ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Embedded SIM (eSIM) Market is forecasted to be worth USD 3019.1 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The embedded sim (eSIM) market is forecasted to grow exponentially over the forecast timeframe owing to the growing adoption of IoT connected devices in manufacturing.The embedded SIM, or eSIM, is a small, embedded chip that is soldered into a device's circuit board and acts as a SIM card. eSIM technology allows for remote provisioning of mobile network operator profiles, making it easier and more convenient for users to switch between network providers.

The eSIM market is rapidly growing, and there are many manufacturers vying for a share of the market. The top 15 eSIM manufacturers in the world are the leaders in this space, and they are responsible for producing the majority of eSIMs used in various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and IoT devices.

These manufacturers include 𝐒𝐓𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐆𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐨 (𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬), 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐍𝐗𝐏 𝐒𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐃𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐬𝐜𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐤𝐨𝐦 𝐀𝐆, 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐬𝐮𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐆𝐢𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐤𝐞+𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲, 𝐈𝐃𝐄𝐌𝐈𝐀, 𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐒𝐢𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐚 𝐖𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬, 𝐀𝐫𝐦 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐐𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐓𝐞𝐤 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐇𝐮𝐚𝐰𝐞𝐢 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐜.These companies have invested heavily in research and development to produce eSIMs that offer better security, reliability, and functionality. They have also established partnerships with device manufacturers, mobile network operators, and other industry players to expand their reach and influence in the market.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐄𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐝𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐈𝐌 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝𝐰𝐢𝐝𝐞:

𝐒𝐓𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬: A global semiconductor company that develops and manufactures a wide range of eSIM products for various applications, including automotive, industrial, and mobile devices.

𝐆𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐨 (𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬): A global digital security company that offers eSIM solutions for consumer and industrial markets. Gemalto has been acquired by Thales, a French multinational aerospace and defense company.

𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: A German semiconductor company that specializes in developing and manufacturing eSIMs for various applications, including automotive and industrial.

𝐍𝐗𝐏 𝐒𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬: A Dutch semiconductor manufacturer that produces a wide range of eSIM products for various industries, including automotive, industrial, and consumer electronics.

𝐃𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐬𝐜𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐤𝐨𝐦 𝐀𝐆: A German telecommunications company that provides eSIM solutions for consumer and business customers.

𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐬𝐮𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬: A South Korean multinational electronics company that produces eSIMs for its own mobile devices, as well as for other manufacturers.

𝐆𝐢𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐤𝐞+𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲: A German digital security company that offers eSIM solutions for mobile network operators, device manufacturers, and consumers.

𝐈𝐃𝐄𝐌𝐈𝐀: A French multinational digital security company that produces eSIMs for various applications, including automotive and mobile devices.

𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: An Italian IoT company that provides eSIM solutions for industrial and automotive applications.

𝐒𝐢𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐚 𝐖𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬: A Canadian multinational IoT company that offers eSIM solutions for various industries, including automotive, healthcare, and transportation.

Arm Limited: A British semiconductor and software design company that produces eSIM products for various applications, including IoT and automotive.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.: An American multinational semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company that offers eSIM solutions for mobile devices.

MediaTek Inc.: A Taiwanese semiconductor company that produces eSIM products for various applications, including smartphones and smartwatches.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.: A Chinese multinational technology company that produces eSIMs for its own mobile devices, as well as for other manufacturers.

Apple Inc.: An American multinational technology company that produces eSIMs for its own mobile devices, including iPhones and iPads.

These companies are focusing on expanding their market presence by adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations. For instance, in 2019, Thales Group acquired Gemalto NV to strengthen its position in the digital security market, including eSIM technology. Similarly, in 2020, IDEMIA announced a partnership with Samsung to launch the first eSIM-enabled smartwatch in South Korea.

Moreover, the eSIM market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing adoption of IoT (Internet of Things) devices and the need for remote SIM provisioning. Government regulations mandating the use of eSIM in certain applications, such as automotive and industrial IoT, are also expected to drive the growth of the market.

In summary, the eSIM market is highly competitive, with several key players operating in the industry. These companies are focusing on expanding their market presence by adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations. The market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing adoption of IoT devices and government regulations mandating the use of eSIM in certain applications.

𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 :

Due to the growing usage of internet of things (IoT) across numerous end-use sectors, the top players in the E sim market are concentrating more on enabling reliable network connections from a distance. This is due to the rising popularity of wearables utilising E sim technology, including smartwatches, fitness trackers, and other linked gadgets. A good picture for the market is also being created by the advent of supportive government efforts encouraging the use of E sim technology as part of digitalization projects. Additionally, the demand for remote work is growing, which is leading to a greater uptake of e-sims in both the corporate and residential sectors. In addition, the tourist sector's rapid expansion has led to the introduction of new products with features that make switching between mobile networks and plans simple when travelling.

𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲, 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞, 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

𝐖𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐨𝐫 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲-𝐥𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

