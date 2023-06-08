BIOHIT HealthCare to Launch The GastroPanel® Quick Test at BSG LIVE’23
EINPresswire.com/ -- BIOHIT HealthCare is excited to launch its GastroPanel Quick Test at BSG LIVE’23, which will take place from the 19th to the 22nd of June at the Arena and Conference Centre (ACC) Liverpool. This annual meeting provides the ideal opportunity to share this innovation with colleagues in the gastroenterology and hepatology community, as they come together to discuss the latest advances in the field.
GastroPanel Quick Test is a revolutionary approach to the diagnosis of Helicobacter pylori infection, atrophic gastritis and high acid outputs in both symptomatic and asymptomatic patients. The rapid, non-invasive test investigates H. pylori infection and three stomach-specific biomarkers – pepsinogen I, pepsinogen II and gastrin-17 – in just 15 minutes. This can help clinicians to send patients for endoscopy sooner and at a fraction of the cost, promoting earlier cancer discovery and intervention through surveillance programmes.
Come and meet the BIOHIT team at stand B39 and be one of the first to witness the GastroPanel Quick Test in action. We hope to talk to as many visitors as possible, so make sure you book a personal meeting with us at www.biohithealthcare.co.uk/biohit-events/bsg-live-2023. We look forward to seeing you at this must-attend event of the year!
About BIOHIT HealthCare Ltd
BIOHIT HealthCare Ltd (www.biohithealthcare.co.uk) is part of the Finnish public company, BIOHIT OYJ, which specialises in the development, manufacture and marketing of products and analysis systems for the early diagnosis and prevention of gastrointestinal diseases. The company's many unique and patented diagnostic tests transform clinical practice and make screening, diagnosis and monitoring of gastrointestinal diseases efficient and cost effective. Non-invasive diagnostics are at the core of BIOHIT's offering, making it the provider of choice for leading gastroenterologists and laboratory scientists worldwide.
Emily Armiger-Welch
kdm communications limited
+44 1480 405333
pressreleases@kdm-communications.com