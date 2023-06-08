Next-Generation Ultrasound System Market Analysis, Growth Status, Competitive Landscape And Challenges by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Next Generation Ultrasound System Market Trends – Increasing usage of handheld scanners

Next Generation Ultrasound System Market Size – USD 3.66 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.4%” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global next generation ultrasound system market size reached USD 3.66 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing usage of handheld scanners is expected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2028. Moreover, rising technological advancement for high performance and portable systems is expected to boost market growth. Currently, demand for affordable handheld scanners and monitoring system for ultrasound purpose has increased at a rapid pace. Moreover, manufacturers of ultrasound devices are adopting Internet of Things (IoT) technology to improve ultrasound screening models.

Increasing use of 5D ultrasound systems with portable scanning technologies for ultrasound screening is expected to boost market growth. Growing usage of technologically advanced devices such as wireless transducer, mobile app-based ultrasound system, and handheld ultrasound scanner in healthcare industry globally are leading to increase in adoption of next generation ultrasound systems.

However, concerns regarding system malfunctions owing to technological faults and incorrect data interpretation are expected to hamper market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Report Scope:

Forecast Period: 2021 - 2028

CAGR: 7.4%

Base Year: 2019

Number of Pages: 250

The research report offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, strategic plans such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., General Electric Company, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, Shenzhen Mindray Technologies Co. Ltd., CHISON Medical Technologies Co. Ltd., Butterfly Network Inc., Medgyn Products Inc., and Clarius Mobile Health Corporation

Key Highlights from the Report

Diagnostic ultrasound segment is expected to register a considerably fast revenue growth during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for diagnostic ultrasound systems among hospitals. Increasing usage of diagnostic ultrasound systems for detection of internal infection with full accuracy is a key factor expected to increase demand for diagnostic ultrasound systems in near future.

Ambulance surgical centers segment is expected to expand at a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of next generation ultrasound systems in ambulance surgical centers. Increasing need for providing quick diagnosis has increased adoption of next generation ultrasound systems in ambulance surgical centers.

North America is expected to register a substantial revenue growth rate in the next generation ultrasound system market over the forecast period. Rapid economic growth led to increase in government investment to improve healthcare facilities to adopt advanced medical systems. This is a key factor driving revenue growth of the market. Increasing population and urbanization are other factors expected to increase demand for next generation ultrasound systems among healthcare providers in countries in the region.

Segments Covered in Report

Portability Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Portable Systems

Trolley Based Systems

Hand Held and Wearable Devices

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Therapeutic Ultrasound

Diagnostic Ultrasound

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

General Imaging

Vascular Imaging

Cardiology Imaging

Other Imaging

In conclusion, the report is designed to provide an in-depth analysis of all the key change calculation factors that replicate the decisions that trigger the change, which pushes the player’s winning position profitable on the growth curve despite massive competition in the target Next Generation Ultrasound System market.

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

full Analysis: This research presents a full analysis of the next generation ultrasound system, including topics such as imaging technological developments, AI integration, 3D/4D capabilities, mobility, and user experience. It provides useful insights into current trends, market dynamics, and the possible influence on the healthcare business.

Market Potential: The report investigates the market potential of the next generation ultrasound system, including market size, growth prospects, and main industry participants. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the present market landscape and future potential, assisting players in making educated investment and business decisions.

The research highlights technology developments in the next generation ultrasound system, such as greater resolution imaging, 3D/4D capabilities, AI integration, and wireless portability. It delves into these breakthroughs and their consequences for medical imaging and patient care.

competition Landscape: The study provides a detailed analysis of the competition landscape, covering prominent competitors in the market for next-generation ultrasound systems. It discusses their product portfolios, strategies, alliances, and current advancements. This assists readers in comprehending competitive dynamics and making strategic collaborations or investments.

Market Trends and Opportunities: This study highlights important market trends and opportunities in the business of next generation ultrasound systems. It looks at aspects such rising need for non-invasive diagnostics, expanding uses in prenatal care, and rising AI adoption in medical imaging. This data helps readers find possible development areas and make informed business decisions.

