3D Projector Market Revenue, Product Launches, Regional Share Analysis and Forecast Report 2030

3D Projector Market Trends – Increasing R&D activities and launch of new and innovative products in North America

3D Projector Market Size – USD 3.57 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.1%” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 3D projector market size is expected to reach USD 6.67 Billion in 2030 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady 3D projector market revenue growth can be attributed to its adoption in movie theaters. The most popular 3D movie system in cinemas beams the picture onto a silver screen using circular polarization, which is created by a filter in front of the projector. One element of the electric field is slowed down by the filter, which causes linearly polarized light to become circularly polarized light. The filter slows down the vertical portion of the image when it is projected onto the silver screen along with the horizontal portion. This successfully gives the light the appearance of rotating, and it makes it possible to move one’s head more organically without losing the illusion of the three-dimensional image. In addition, circular polarization eliminates the requirement for two projectors to output images in various colors. In this instance, the silver screen aids in maintaining the polarization of the image.

The increasing use of 3D holography for VR and 3D printing, among other things, is a recent trend in the market. Numerous systems, from virtual reality to 3D printing, would benefit from real-time 3D holography. The new approach, according to a research team, could help immerse VR viewers in more realistic landscapes while removing eye fatigue and other negative impacts of prolonged VR use. Light wave phase modulating displays could quickly use the technology. The majority of consumer-grade displays that are currently within budget simply regulate brightness, but if phase-modulating displays were extensively used, the price would drop.

Key Highlights presented in the report:

On 7 June 2022, Barco, which is a leader in simulation projector technology, announced that visual display systems designer 3D perception has chosen their FS40-4K projector as the projector for its Draco fast jet mini-dome simulator. The Air Force Joint Simulation Environment (JSE) contract for the US Air Force Test Center (AFTC) was given to this system.

DLP segment is expected to account for a large revenue share over the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing adoption of DLP projectors owing to its various benefits. Compared to competing technologies, DLP provides images that are more colorful, sharp, and contrasted. The spacing between pixels is significantly restricted due to the close proximity of each micromirror, less than one micron. The final image looks more distinct as a result. When a mirror is employed, the light output is quite high and the light loss is much reduced.

The laser segment is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate in the global market over the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of laser projectors in various applications, particularly in movie theaters. In an effort to improve and give the audience a consistent motion picture experience, the film projection system was replaced by digital projection more than 10 years ago.

2,000 to 3,999 lumens segment is expected to account for a large revenue share over the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing adoption of 2,000 to 3,999 lumen projectors owing to its various benefits. To produce high-quality photos in regions with a lot of lighting, a higher brightness is necessary. In a room that is darker, one can use a lower brightness combination with a higher contrast ratio. The ideal brightness range for multifunctional settings is 2,000 to 4,000 lumens.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Competitive Outlook:

The global 3D Projector market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global 3D Projector market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Sony Corporation, Optoma Corporation, Epson India Pvt. Ltd., Barco, Vivitek, INC., BenQ, Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc., JVCKENWOOD Corporation, NEC Corporation, Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the 3D Projector market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Additional information offered by the report:

Improved Image Quality: Manufacturers have been attempting to improve 3D projector image quality by increasing resolution, contrast ratio, and colour accuracy. Projectors with 4K and even 8K resolutions are becoming increasingly common, giving clearer and more detailed views.

Brightness is an important aspect in 3D projection to provide colourful and compelling pictures. Higher lumen output projectors are being developed, providing for enhanced visibility even in well-lit areas. This development allows 3D projection to be used in a broader range of locations, such as classrooms, conference rooms, and huge stadiums.

Holographic Displays: Using 3D projection technology, researchers are investigating the possibilities of holographic displays. The goal of holography is to create realistic three-dimensional images that can be viewed from various angles without the use of glasses. This cutting-edge technology has the potential to transform industries like advertising, gaming, and medical imaging.

Integration with Virtual Reality (VR): Using 3D projection in conjunction with virtual reality can result in highly immersive experiences. Users can enjoy a seamless blend of virtual surroundings and 3D content by projecting graphics onto a screen or even a dedicated VR gear. This integration makes gaming, simulation, and training applications possible.

3D Projector Market Segmentation:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

DLP

LCD

LCOS

Light Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Laser

LED

Hybrid

Metal Halide

Others

Brightness Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Less than 2,000 lumens

2,000 to 3,999 lumens

4,000 to 9,999 lumens

10,000 lumens and above

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of clients.

