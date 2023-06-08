Infection Surveillance Services Market: Tracking, Preventing, and Controlling Healthcare-Associated Infections

Infection Surveillance Services Market 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global infection surveillance services market size was valued at $0.407 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1.724 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2021 to 2030. The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

Market Growth: The Infection Surveillance Services market has been experiencing significant growth in recent years and is expected to continue its upward trajectory. The increasing prevalence of HAIs, stringent regulations regarding infection control, and the need to improve patient outcomes are driving the demand for infection surveillance services.

Rising Awareness: There is a growing awareness among healthcare providers about the importance of infection control and prevention. This has resulted in increased adoption of infection surveillance services as healthcare facilities aim to reduce the risk of HAIs and improve patient safety.

Technological Advancements: The advancement of technology, particularly in the fields of data analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence, has greatly enhanced infection surveillance services. These technologies enable real-time monitoring, early detection of infections, and predictive analytics, helping healthcare providers take proactive measures to prevent the spread of infections.

Integration of Electronic Health Records (EHRs): Infection surveillance services are increasingly being integrated with electronic health records (EHRs) and other healthcare information systems. This integration allows for seamless data exchange, automated data capture, and analysis, facilitating more efficient infection control practices and better coordination among healthcare teams.

Cloud-Based Solutions: Cloud-based solutions are gaining prominence in the Infection Surveillance Services market. Cloud platforms offer scalability, accessibility, and ease of deployment, allowing healthcare facilities of all sizes to implement infection surveillance services without significant infrastructure investments.

Collaborations and Partnerships: Companies operating in the Infection Surveillance Services market are forming strategic collaborations and partnerships to expand their product portfolios and geographic reach. Collaborations between technology providers, healthcare institutions, and government organizations are facilitating the development of comprehensive infection surveillance solutions.

Market Drivers:

Increasing Prevalence of Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAIs): HAIs are a significant concern in healthcare settings worldwide. The rise in multidrug-resistant organisms, such as methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and Clostridium difficile, has led to an increased focus on infection control and prevention. Infection surveillance services play a crucial role in monitoring and preventing the spread of HAIs, thereby driving the demand for these services.

Stringent Regulatory Requirements: Regulatory bodies, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), have established guidelines and regulations to address infection control and prevention in healthcare settings. Compliance with these regulations is essential for healthcare facilities to maintain patient safety and avoid penalties. Infection surveillance services provide the necessary tools and systems to meet these regulatory requirements, driving their adoption.

Market Segmentation:

By Type of Service:

a. Software Solutions: This segment includes infection surveillance software platforms that provide functionalities such as data collection, analysis, reporting, and alerting. These solutions often utilize advanced technologies like data analytics and artificial intelligence.

b. Consulting and Implementation Services: This segment comprises consulting services and professional assistance offered by companies specializing in infection surveillance. It includes services like system implementation, training, customization, and ongoing support.

By End User:

a. Hospitals: This segment includes various types of hospitals, including general hospitals, specialty hospitals, and academic medical centers, where infection surveillance services are used to monitor and prevent healthcare-associated infections.

b. Long-term Care Facilities: This segment comprises nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and rehabilitation centers that utilize infection surveillance services to maintain infection control and prevent the spread of infections among residents.

c. Ambulatory Surgical Centers: This segment includes outpatient surgical facilities that implement infection surveillance services to ensure patient safety during surgical procedures.

By Mode of Delivery:

a. On-Premises: This segment includes infection surveillance solutions that are installed and operated on-site within the healthcare facility's infrastructure.

b. Cloud-Based: This segment comprises infection surveillance solutions that are hosted on remote servers and accessed via the internet. Cloud-based solutions offer scalability, flexibility, and ease of deployment.

Regional Growth Dynamics:

North America accounted for a majority of the global infection surveillance services market share in 2020, and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in prevalence of healthcare-associated infections, presence of key players, increase in healthcare expenditure, advancements in analytical & infectious surveillance solution, and rise in government policies to prevent healthcare-associated infection in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness notable growth, owing to increase in prevalence of hospital-acquired infections, rise in geriatric population, and increase in trend of self-medication in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

Alpha Source Inc., RL Datix, S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc., Gojo Industries Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, BioVigil, Baxter International Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Wolters Kluwer, Premier Inc.

By Region:

The Infection Surveillance Services market can be segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Each region may have distinct market dynamics, regulatory frameworks, and adoption rates for infection surveillance services.