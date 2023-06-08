ResGreen Awarded New Contract for an Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) and Software System

/EIN News/ -- SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich., June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResGreen Group (OTC PINK: RGGI) ResGreen Group International, Inc. (the “Company”), a next-gen mobile robot and software solutions company, announced today it signed a contract with a top automotive supplier to manufacture, integrate and install its BigBuddy AGV and BotWay traffic management software. BigBuddy will deliver full pods on a customized load handling frame from an assembly line station to the staging area. It will then return an empty pod to the station.

“ResGreen is on a streak of sales success, adding another large contract in the second quarter,” said Parsh Patel, ResGreen’s CEO. “Customers are impressed with our cost-effective products that are exceedingly robust and easy to install and maintain, as well as our dedicated customer service.”

Currently, workers manually move the carts to and from assembly stations and staging areas. BigBuddy will automate this process, reducing non-valued-added tasks and creating a safer environment. The bidirectional BigBuddy is one of the most robust AGVs in the industry that can move loads up to 5,000 pounds

In the automated system, when a pod is full, an associate pushes ResGreen’s wireless button, signaling that a full cart needs to be picked up. Next, BotWay directs BigBuddy to where the full load is located. When BigBuddy reaches the staging area, BotWay updates the staging software to alert a fork truck driver that there is a full pod. The driver then exchanges the full pod on BigBuddy with an empty pod and updates the status on BotWay using a mobile tablet.

About ResGreen Group International, Inc. (RGGI)

ResGreen is a premier provider of automated material handling solutions, including interoperable software, Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs) and industrial automation devices. Connectivity and collaboration are the cornerstones of ResGreen’s products, which are both WiFi and LoRa compatible for flexible communication. ResGreen’s team of experienced engineers use the Internet of Things (IoT), MQTT protocol and Robot Operating System (ROS) to design technologies that interface with a wide variety of automated equipment, electronic components and software systems. For more information, visit resgreengroup.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward Looking Statement

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include general business, economic, competitive, regulatory, markets and other conditions, political and social uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. No information in this news release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company’s future stock price, revenues, or results of operations. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:

Sarah Carlson

scarlson@resgreengroup.com