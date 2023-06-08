Clinical Trials Market to reach USD 78.3 Bn by 2029 at a growth rate of 6.1 percent over the forecast period

Clinical Trials Market is segmented based on Phase, Service Type, Therapy, and Application. Bottom up approach was used to estimate the Clinical Trials Market size. Increasing prevalence of chronic disorders is expected to boost the Clinical Trials Market growth.

Clinical Trials Market Scope and Research Methodology

The Clinical Trials Market report includes the market size and growth rate along with a thorough regional analysis, competitive landscape and segment-wise analysis of the industry. Key insights provided by the report include the major drivers of the Clinical Trials Market, the challenges faced by the market participants and growth prospects in the Clinical Trials industry across the globe.

Regional analysis of the Clinical Trials market is conducted at country, regional and global level. The analysis helps clients gain insights into the market penetration by region along with factors affecting the Clinical trials market growth. Segment-wise analysis of the Clinical Trials Market is conducted by Phase, Service Type, Therapy, and Application.

Data for the analysis was collected using primary and secondary research methods for the Clinical Trials Market report. The report is equipped with a competitive analysis of the Clinical Trials Market players. Tools such as SWOT, PESTLE and Porter’s Five Force analysis were used for analysing the Clinical Trials Market.

Clinical Trials Market Overview

Clinical trials include tests and treatments and evaluate the effect of treatments on human health. The clinical trial is done on therapies, vaccines, or diagnostic procedures for new therapies. Clinical trials include treatment, tests, procedures, medications and doses as a trial to analyse the time of study. Increase in demand for clinical trials by the healthcare sector is expected to boost the Clinical Trials market growth.

Adoption of new technologies in the healthcare sector to boost the Clinical Trials Market growth

Digitization in biomedical research that helps in meeting the stringent regulations to maintain the patient data records with the adoption of new technologies is expected to boost the market growth. Software such as electronic clinical outcome assessment is used in clinical trials. Patients are shifting towards personalized medicines with its positive effect, which is significantly contributing to the market growth. Clinical trial process is carried on thousands of patients with a focus on the effect of drugs on patients for a specific time period. Use of pharmacogenetics to increase the number of drugs passing all phases of the trials in the process is expected to boost the Clinical Trials Market growth. Increase in the number of clinical collaborations in biomedical research will further boost the market growth over the forecast period. Lack of skilled professionals in the field of research and high cost of study trials is expected to restrain the market growth.

North America region to boost the Clinical Trials market growth over the forecast period

The North America region dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to continue the dominance over the forecast period. Huge investment in research and development activities in the healthcare sector is expected to boost the market growth. There is availability of excellent infrastructure for clinical trials in the region. Implementations of virtual services in the phases of clinical trials by the key players in the market is expected to influence the regional Clinical Trials market growth. Government support in the US for the process of clinical trials is contributing to the market growth.

Asia pacific region is expected to dominate the Clinical trials market over the forecast period. Availability of a large patient pool that allows easy recruitment is expected to boost the regional market growth.

Clinical Trials Market Segmentation

By Phase:

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

Based on Phase, the market is segmented based on Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, and Phase IV. Phase III segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. Phase III requires more patients, which is having a longer treatment period and is expected to boost the market growth. Phase II segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period, which specially includes oncology -related studies.

By Service Type:

Protocol Designing

Site Identification

Patient Recruitment

Laboratory Services

Bioanalytical Testing Services

Analytical Testing Services

Clinical Trials Supply & Logistic Services

Decentralized Clinical Services

Clinical Trial Management Services

Medical Device Testing Services

Other clinical trial services



Based on Service Type, the Laboratory Services segment dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to continue the dominance over the forecast period. During the phases of Clinical trials laboratory services are adopted. The quality and efficiency of the product is determined through various testing required in the laboratory services. Clinical Trials Supply & Logistic Services is expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

By Therapy:

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Cardiology

Neurology

Women’s Health

Genetic Diseases

Immunology

Other Therapy Area’s

Based on Therapy, the market is segmented into Oncology, Infectious Diseases, Cardiology, Neurology, Women’s Health, Genetic Diseases, Immunology, and Other Therapy Area’s. Oncology segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. High spending by pharma companies for the development of oncology therapy products is expected to boost the market growth.

By Application:

Vaccine

Cell & Gene Therapy

Small Molecules

Other Applications

Clinical Trials Market Key Players include

IQVIA

Clario

Clinipace

aboratory Corporation of America

Eli Lilly and Company

ICON PLC

Novo Nordisk AS

PAREXEL International Corporation

Pfizer Inc.

Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Sanofi SA

Syneos Health

ClinDatrix Inc

Charles River Laboratories



Key questions answered in the Clinical Trials Market are:

What are Clinical Trials?

What was the Clinical Trials market size in 2022?

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2023−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Phase, Service Type, Therapy, and Application

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

