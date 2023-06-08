Join OCEARCH on the Trip of a Lifetime to Tag a White Shark and Protect our Oceans.

OCEARCH Launches Meet a Shark Sweepstakes, Giving individuals the opportunity to Join Them on An Upcoming Shark Research Expedition

For the second year OCEARCH is giving away the trip of a lifetime to tag a white shark and help protect our oceans.

Join the OCEARCH crew aboard the M/V OCEARCH for the unique opportunity to meet a white shark on an upcoming ocean research expedition. Explore new waters and help collect crucial scientific data that will help return our oceans to balance and abundance.

OCEARCH’s Meet A Shark Sweepstakes will award one fan and a guest to join them on an upcoming ocean research expedition. The lucky winner will be able to watch some of the world's top shark researchers at work and have the opportunity to meet and tag a white shark.

In addition to the grand prize trip, there will also be 100 prize pack winners chosen throughout the sweepstakes. Prize packs include OCEARCH gear and gifts from longtime OCEARCH partners and socially responsible brands Costa Sunglasses and YETI . The sweepstakes will run from June 1, 2023 to August 31, 2023.

Grand Prize Trip Includes:

Up to five day trip of a lifetime for the winner & and a guest

Meet & tag a shark on an upcoming ocean research expedition

Roundtrip air transportation plus $500 cash

Two prize packs

100 Prize Packs Include:

OCEARCH Hoodie, Sun Shirt and T-Shirt

Choice of a pair of Costa Sunglasses

Custom YETI Rambler 20oz Travel Mug

Make a donation for your chance to win the grand prize trip or one of the 100 prize packs. The sweepstakes will run from June 1, 2023 to August 31, 2023 and you can enter as many times as you want. No Purchase necessary. Head to MeetAShark.com for more information on the sweepstakes and official rules .





About OCEARCH

OCEARCH is a global non-profit organization conducting unprecedented research on our ocean's giants in order to help scientists collect previously unattainable data in the ocean. Our mission is to return our world’s oceans to balance and abundance through fearless innovations in critical scientific research, education, outreach, and policy using unique collaborations of individuals and organizations in the U.S and abroad. OCEARCH is recognized as a world leader in generating scientific data related to tracking (telemetry) and biological studies of keystone marine species such as great white sharks, tiger sharks, and more. OCEARCH provides a free open-sourced Global Shark Tracker® and app that allows scientists, educators, and fans alike to learn about the never before documented movements of our ocean's animals. The non-profit organization provides a free STEM education curriculum that enables students to learn STEM skills while promoting environmental awareness. OCEARCH’s research is proudly supported by the following socially responsible organizations: Costa Sunglasses,SeaWorld, Yeti, Ulysse Nardin, Blundstone, Cisco Brewers, Jefferson’s Bourbon and our educational home Jacksonville University. Learn more at ocearch.org .

