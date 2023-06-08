Submit Release
Global Digital Therapeutics [DTx] for Mental Health Market Size

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Digital Therapeutics for Mental Health Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 28.5% from 2023 to 2028.

The increasing acknowledgment and approval of digital therapeutics by regulatory authorities and insurance providers are anticipated to propel market growth. Additionally, the rise in research and development initiatives and investments by major players in the field of digital therapeutics for mental health disorders are expected to contribute to the market's expansion throughout the forecast period.

Key Market Insights

  • As per the application outlook, the treatment/care-related segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global digital therapeutics for mental health market from 2023 to 2028
  • As per the disease indication outlook, the anxiety disorder segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global digital therapeutics for mental health market from 2023 to 2028
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market.
  • North America has the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028
  • Noom, Teladoc Health, Omada Health, WellDoc, Pear Therapeutics, COGNIFIT, Ginger, Propeller Health, 2morrow, and Canary Health, among others, are some of the key players in the global digital therapeutics for mental health market

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Treatment/Care Related
  • Preventive Care

Disease Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Anxiety Disorder
  • Depression
  • Bipolar Disorder
  • Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder
  • Others

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Payers
  • Pharmaceutical Companies
  • Providers
  • Caregivers
  • Patients

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Director- Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com


