Perspective Therapeutics to Present at the 2023 Annual Society for Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging Conference

Four presentations from Perspective Therapeutics’ scientists and collaborators will explore the First in Human clinical imaging data from the company’s MC1R-targeted theranostic product, preclinical data from VMT-α-NET in neuroblastoma, and clinical production of Perspective’s finished radiopharmaceuticals and isotopes

RICHLAND, WASHINGTON & CORALVILLE, IOWA, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. ("Perspective" or "the Company") (NYSE AMERICAN: CATX), a precision oncology company developing alpha-particle therapies and complementary diagnostic imaging agents and an innovator in seed brachytherapy treatment options for multiple cancers, today announced it will have four presentations at the 2023 Annual Society for Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) Conference being held in Chicago from June 24-27, 2023.



"Our team at Perspective Therapeutics continues to make progress across all aspects of development, including the generation of promising clinical data. We are delighted to present the latest research on our products at the SNMMI annual conference. Targeted alpha therapies are emerging as a class of drugs with significant potential to revolutionize cancer treatment, and our team and collaborators keep building on the increasingly strong foundation of solid scientific data coming from our platform," said Thijs Spoor, Perspective’s Chief Executive Officer.

Michael Schultz, Chief Science Officer of Perspective Therapeutics, stated, "I would like to thank our excellent team of scientists and our collaborators for the work they continue to do across the spectrum of drug development. The data to be presented at this conference reflects the breadth of our expertise, from target discovery to isotope generation, finished product manufacture, preclinical experiments in cancers with high unmet need, and finally translation of these products into patient care. We believe that our work has the potential to make a real difference in the lives of cancer patients and we have a world class team driving us forward."

Presentation Summaries

Presentation #1: “Targeted imaging of melanoma for alpha-particle radiotherapy (TIMAR) trial”

This will be a presentation of the initial First-in-Human data from Perspective’s MC1R-targeted VMT01/02 imaging study conducted at the Mayo Clinic, Rochester. The presented results will discuss the safety and suitability of [203Pb]VMT01 or [68Ga]VMT02 for selection of patients and organ and tumor dosimetry calculations for the therapeutic alpha emitter [212Pb]VMT01.

The presentation will be during the Scientific Session 25 (Head/Neck and Melanoma) on Monday, June 26, 2023, 10:15 AM – 10:25 AM, by Geoffrey B. Johnson MD PhD, Head of Nuclear Medicine, Mayo Clinic (Rochester, MN USA).

Presentation #2: “Targeted alpha therapy of [212Pb] VMT-α-NET in a metastatic neuroblastoma model”

This presentation will discuss the Company’s continued work to expand the use of its clinical stage [212Pb]VMT-α-NET product into additional oncology indications with high unmet need, such as pediatric neuroblastoma. Preclinical model development and the results of therapy with Perspective’s product will be presented.

The presentation will occur during the Scientific Session 36 New Directions in Oncology - Preclinical and Translational 2 on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 10:05 AM – 10:15 AM by Dijie Liu PhD DVM, Principal Research Scientist, Perspective Therapeutics.

Presentation #3: “Radiosynthesis of 212Pb labelled VMT-α-NET for clinical use”

Targeted alpha-particle radiotherapies (TATs) have been evolving as promising treatments in management of cancers. 212Pb represents an isotope with decay properties and half life that are well-suited for peptide based radiopharmaceutical therapies. Investigators from Fortis Hospital have reported responses to treatment with [212Pb]VMT-a-NET. Here, the radiopharmaceutical production and quality control of [212Pb]VMT-a-NET is presented for clinical use.

The Presentation will occur during the Integrated Session 11 Novel Radiometals on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 2:00 PM – 3:15 PM by A by Parul Thakral, PhD, Clinical Research Officer at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurgaon – India (Co-author Michael K Schultz PhD, CSO Perspective Therapeutics).

Presentation 4: “Production and purification of high specific activity lead-203 (203Pb) for preclinical applications”

Lead-203 (203Pb) and Lead-212 (212Pb) have emerged as a matched pair for the development of elementally matched theranostic radiopharmaceuticals. 203Pb decays to 203Tl by electron capture (EC) and emits photons suitable for SPECT imaging (279 keV, 81%, t 1/2 = 2.16 d) while 212Pb (t 1/ 2 = 10.64 h) decays by emission of β- and α-particles suitable for targeted radiotherapy. Here, the investigators aimed to develop robust methods for production and separation of 203Pb from enriched Tl (205Tl) target material suitable for radiochemistry and preclinical studies.

The Presentation will occur during the Integrated Session 11 Novel Radiometals on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 2:00 PM – 3:15 PM by A. Shefali Saini, PhD Candidate, University of Alabama, Birmingham (Mentor Professor Suzanne Lapi PhD) (Co-author Michael K Schultz PhD, CSO Perspective Therapeutics).

About Perspective Therapeutics, Inc.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc., is a medical technology and radiopharmaceutical company that is pioneering advanced treatment applications for cancers throughout the body. The Company is the sole producer of Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds and has a proprietary technology that utilizes the isotope Lead-212 to deliver powerful alpha radiation specifically to cancer cells via specialized targeting peptides. The Company is also developing complementary imaging diagnostics that incorporate the same targeting peptides which provide the opportunity to personalize treatment and optimize patient outcomes. This “theranostic” approach enables the ability to see the specific tumor and then treat it to potentially improve efficacy and minimize toxicity associated with many other types of cancer treatments.

The Company’s melanoma (VMT01) and neuroendocrine tumor (VMT-α-NET) programs are entering Phase 1/2a imaging and therapy trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and neuroendocrine tumors at several leading academic institutions. The Company has also developed a proprietary Lead-212 generator to secure key isotopes for clinical trial and commercial operations.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.perspectivetherapeutics.com .

