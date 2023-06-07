Submit Release
From Nataša Pirc Musar, President of the Republic of Slovenia

AZERBAIJAN, June 7 - 07 June 2023, 19:22

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, please allow me to extend to you, on behalf of the citizens of the Republic of Slovenia and in my own name, sincere congratulations, along with best wishes for the progress and prosperity of your country and its people.

I note with pleasure the friendly relations between our two countries. Slovenia and Azerbaijan have considerably enhanced their partnership to mutual benefit.

As a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2024-2025, Slovenia will invest every effort in the strengthening of international peace, stability and coexistence of peoples.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Nataša Pirc Musar

President of the Republic of Slovenia

