CARE-EOKE BY SINGING MACHINE AND RYAN SEACREST FOUNDATION PARTNER TO BRING KARAOKE AND JOY THROUGH MUSIC TO CHILDREN’S HOSPITALS NATIONWIDE

/EIN News/ -- Fort Lauderdale, FL, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singing Machine Company, Inc. (“Singing Machine” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MICS), the worldwide leader in karaoke products, announces a partnership between their new CARE-eoke by Singing Machine initiative and the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, with a joint mission to bring joy through music to children’s hospitals nationwide. The Ryan Seacrest Foundation has built state-of-the-art broadcast media centers, named Seacrest Studios, in 12 children’s hospitals, with two more slated to open later this year, and now they will feature official Singing Machine CARE-eoke programming for patients and their families to enjoy, as well.



Whether they are able to physically come to the studios or watch through a closed-circuit network from their hospital room TV screen, Seacrest Studios serves-up a variety of impactful entertainment programming for countless children and families during often difficult times.

Dynamic Seacrest Studios staff and special celebrity guests introduce kids to the creative realms of radio, television and new media, and bring joy to them in myriad ways. Scientific evidence suggests that singing and karaoke have impactful health and wellness benefits in addition to being fun, and so aligning with children’s hospitals through the Ryan Seacrest Foundation is a natural fit.

Over the coming months, Seacrest Studios and the CARE-eoke by Singing Machine teams will be rolling out programming in some of the nation’s leading pediatric hospitals, including Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Children’s Health, CHOC, Levine Children’s Hospital, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Children’s Hospital Colorado, Boston Children’s Hospital, Children’s National Hospital, Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children and Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

The CARE-eoke by Singing Machine initiative seeks to collaborate with partners that share a mission to bring joy through music to children and adults of all ages and unlock the healing power of karaoke to improve mental and physical health. As the Company explores its potential to unlock impact-driven health and wellness benefits, CARE-eoke by Singing Machine intends to develop a myriad of programs, including research, experiences, donations and dedicating a percentage of profits from social impact fundraisers to support mission-aligned causes.

“Seacrest Studios help families who have a child in the hospital find priceless moments of joy, and we are beyond grateful to align with them to help bring the fun to these deserving kids and families,” said Genna Rosenberg, Social Impact Officer for Singing Machine. “When your child has to be hospitalized, it is often a scary and hard time, and Singing Machine is excited to collaborate with Seacrest Studios to deliver on our shared mission of uplifting children and aiding in the healing process. We aim to bring our signature karaoke experience to the Seacrest Studios network to provide joy to children through this partnership.”

“We are thrilled to align with Singing Machine with its CARE-eoke initiative for karaoke programming at Seacrest Studios,” said Meredith Seacrest Leach, Executive Director and COO at Seacrest Studios. “Our studio teams use karaoke to help bring joy to kids and families who are visiting the hospital, and we know this new alliance will be beneficial to families whose days will be brighter during tough times.”

About Singing Machine

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICS) is the worldwide leader in consumer karaoke products. Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and founded over forty years ago, the Company designs and distributes the industry's widest assortment of at-home and in-car karaoke entertainment products. Their portfolio is marketed under both proprietary brands and popular licenses, including Carpool Karaoke and Sesame Street. Singing Machine products incorporate the latest technology and provide access to over 100,000 songs for streaming through its mobile app and select WiFi-capable products and is also developing the world’s first globally available, fully integrated in-car karaoke system. The Company also has a new philanthropic initiative, CARE-eoke by Singing Machine, to focus on the social impact of karaoke for children and adults of all ages who would benefit from singing. Their products are sold in over 25,000 locations worldwide, including Amazon, Costco, Sam’s Club, Target, and Walmart. To learn more, go to www.singingmachine.com .

About Ryan Seacrest Foundation

The Ryan Seacrest Foundation (RSF) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) dedicated to inspiring today’s youth through entertainment and education-focused initiatives. RSF’s primary initiative is to build broadcast media centers — Seacrest Studios — within pediatric hospitals for patients to explore the creative realms of radio, television and new media. Founded in 2009, RSF currently has Seacrest Studios at hospitals in Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Orange County, Philadelphia and Washington D.C, Nashville, Orlando and Memphis. Two new studios are scheduled to open this year in Queens, NY at Cohen Children’s Medical Center and Salt Lake City, UT at Primary Children’s Hospital. For more information, visit www.ryanseacrestfoundation.org .

