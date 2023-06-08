LED Lighting and EV Charging Solutions Provider Orion Energy Systems Presents at East Coast Ideas Virtual Conference, Weds. June 21st

/EIN News/ -- MANITOWOC, Wis., June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) ( Orion Lighting ), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting and controls, maintenance services and electric vehicle (EV) charging station solutions, will participate in the 13th Annual East Coast IDEAS Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 21st. Orion’s CEO Mike Jenkins and CFO Per Brodin will be available for virtual investor meetings the same day.

Orion’s presentation will be available beginning at 6:00 am ET on June 21st and will be accessible for 90 days via the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/threepa40/oesx/2240499.

To register or request a meeting: contact Lacy Wesley at (814) 769-2373 or lwesley@threepa.com.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion provides energy efficiency and clean tech solutions, including LED lighting and controls, maintenance services and electrical vehicle (EV) charging solutions. Orion specializes in turnkey design-through-installation solutions for large national customers, with a commitment to helping customers achieve their business and environmental goals with healthy, safe and sustainable solutions that reduce their carbon footprint and enhance business performance.

Orion is committed to operating responsibly throughout all areas of our organization. Learn more about our ESG priorities, goals and progress here or visit our website at www.orionlighting.com.

