SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES ANNOUCES PARTICIPATION IN UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES

/EIN News/ -- ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) today announced that Michael Benstock, Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Koempel, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Sidoti June Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday, June 15, 2023. Management will participate in a fireside chat at 1:00 pm Eastern Time, and host virtual one-on-one and small group meetings throughout the day. Management will also present during Singular Research’s webinar on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 11:30 am Eastern Time. Both webcasts will be available on the presentations page of the company's investor relations website at https://ir.superiorgroupofcompanies.com/presentations.



About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):

Superior Group of Companies™, established in 1920, is a combination of companies that help our customers unlock the power of their brands by creating extraordinary brand engagement experiences for their employees and customers. SGC’s commitment to service, technology, quality and value-added benefits, as well as our financial strength and resources, provides unparalleled support for our customers’ diverse needs while embracing a “Customer 1st, Every Time!” philosophy and culture in all of our business segments. Visit www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com for more information.

Contact: Investor Relations investors@superiorgroupofcompanies.com