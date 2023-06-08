Submit Release
Rani Therapeutics Announces Acceptance of Late-Breaking Abstract of Oral Delivery of GLP-1 Agonist at the American Diabetes Association Annual Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (“Rani Therapeutics” or “Rani”) (Nasdaq: RANI), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on the oral delivery of biologics and drugs, today announced that a late-breaking abstract “Oral Delivery of a GLP-1 Agonist with High Bioavailability in Dogs and Humans” has been selected for poster presentation at the American Diabetes Association’s (ADA) Scientific Sessions taking place on June 23 - 26, 2023 in San Diego, CA.

The details of the presentation are as follows:

Poster Title: Oral Delivery of a GLP-1 Agonist with High Bioavailability in Dogs and Humans
Poster Identifier: 89-LB
Poster Category: 12-D Clinical Therapeutics – Other Therapeutic Agents
Date & Time: Saturday June 24, 2023, 11:30am-12:30pm PT
Location: San Diego Convention Center
Presenter: April T Vo, MS

Information about ADA 2023 may be accessed at https://professional.diabetes.org/scientific-sessions.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics and drugs. Rani has developed the RaniPill® capsule, which is a novel, proprietary and patented platform technology, intended to replace subcutaneous injection or intravenous infusion of biologics and drugs with oral dosing. Rani has successfully conducted several preclinical and clinical studies to evaluate safety, tolerability and bioavailability using RaniPill® capsule technology. For more information, visit www.ranitherapeutics.com.

Investor Contact:

investors@ranitherapeutics.com 

Media Contact:

media@ranitherapeutics.com 


