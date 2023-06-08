Zscaler to Host Innovations Briefing for Investors at Zenith Live 2023

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc . (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced that the company will host an innovations briefing for investors on June 15, 2023. The briefing will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, during the company’s Zenith Live 2023 event.



Zscaler Investor Innovations Briefing - Zenith Live 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023

11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. PT (2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET)

A live webcast and replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Zscaler website at https://ir.zscaler.com .

About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ platform protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SSE-based Zero Trust Exchange™ is the world’s largest in-line cloud security platform.

