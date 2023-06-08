Esperion to Present New Key Science at the American Diabetes Association’s 83rd Scientific Sessions 2023

/EIN News/ -- ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esperion (NASDAQ: ESPR) today announced the presentation of key late breaking sessions at the American Diabetes Association’s 83rd Scientific Sessions taking place on June 23-26, 2023, in San Diego, CA.



Session Type: Late Breaking Poster Session (printed poster) Date/Time: June 24, 2023, 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM PT Abstract Title: LDL Cholesterol Reduction and Cardiovascular Outcomes in High-Risk Primary Prevention Patients Location: Poster Halls B-C

AND



Session Type: ePoster Theater (oral presentation) Date/Time: June 24, 2023 5:40 PM – 5:50 PM PT Session Title: New Approaches and Renewing the Old - Late Breaking Abstracts Presentation Title: LDL Cholesterol Reduction and Cardiovascular Outcomes in High-Risk Primary Prevention Patients Location: Exhibit Hall (ePoster Theater B) Presenter: Steven Nissen, MD, Chief Academic Officer of the Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute at Cleveland Clinic for the CLEAR Outcomes Investigators

Esperion Therapeutics

At Esperion, we discover, develop, and commercialize innovative medicines to help improve outcomes for patients with or at risk for cardiovascular and cardiometabolic diseases. The status quo is not meeting the health needs of millions of people with high cholesterol – that is why our team of passionate industry leaders is breaking through the barriers that prevent patients from reaching their goals. Providers are moving toward reducing LDL-cholesterol levels as low as possible, as soon as possible; we provide the next steps to help get patients there. Because when it comes to high cholesterol, getting to goal is not optional. It is our life’s work. For more information, visit esperion.com and esperionscience.com and follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/EsperionInc.

CLEAR Cardiovascular Outcomes Trial

CLEAR Outcomes is part of the CLEAR clinical research program for NEXLETOL® (bempedoic acid) Tablet and NEXLIZET® (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) Tablet. The CLEAR Program seeks to generate important clinical evidence on the safety and efficacy of bempedoic acid, a first in a class ATP citrate lyase inhibitor contained in NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET and its potential role in addressing additional critical unmet medical needs. More than 60,000 people will have participated in the program by the time of its completion. The CLEAR Program includes 5 label-enabling Phase III studies as well as other key Phase IV studies with the potential to reach more than 70 million people with or at risk for CVD based on elevated LDL-C.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding regulatory submissions and potential approvals, marketing strategy and commercialization plans, current and planned operational expenses, future operations, commercial products, clinical development, including the timing, designs and plans for the CLEAR Outcomes study and its results, plans for potential future product candidates, financial condition and outlook, including expected cash runway, and other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “suggest,” “target,” “potential,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “continue,” and similar expressions. Any express or implied statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Esperion’s actual results to differ significantly from those projected, including, without limitation, the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, revenues, results of operations and financial condition, the net sales, profitability, and growth of Esperion’s commercial products, clinical activities and results, supply chain, commercial development and launch plans, the outcomes of legal proceedings, and the risks detailed in Esperion’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Esperion disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, other than to the extent required by law.

Esperion Contact Information:

Investors:

Alexis Callahan

investorrelations@esperion.com

(406) 539-1762

Media:

Tiffany Aldrich

corporateteam@esperion.com

(616) 443-8438