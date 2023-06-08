U.S. Media Release: U.S TS Golden Bear donates to the NUS School of Maritime.

SAMOA, June 8 - Begin Release:

The United States Training Ship Golden Bear (TS Golden Bear) has donated navigation and communication equipment to the National University of Samoa, School of Maritime, as part of the ongoing cooperation between the United States and Samoa in the field of maritime security and education.

The equipment includes life rafts, fire hose, life jackets, laptops, and immersion suits that will enhance the capabilities of the school’s training and enable students to gain practical skills in modern navigation and communication technologies. A total of eight pallets were offloaded at the school for immediate use.

“The Maritime training equipment that you have generously gifted to our School of Maritime Training today will go a long way in ensuring that we comply with international maritime standards and at the same time our graduates achieve the competency standards that are specified under the 1978 Convention Seafarers Training, Certification Watchkeeping code for our ratings programs,” said Deputy Vice Chancellor Peseta Desmond Lee Hang.

“This donation is a tangible expression of the U.S. commitment to supporting the education of Samoa maritime students. As maritime cooperation has been a cornerstone of our connections, we hope that the equipment will assist the students and equip them with the necessary skills to excel in the industry,” said Chargé d’Affaires Noriko Horiuchi.

“We are delighted to share with you today this equipment to further enhance your skills and capabilities as a maritime student and graduate. On behalf of the California State University Maritime Academy as collected and received from MATSON Navigation Co. and Operations Department of the SS Jeremiah O’Brien and the staff, faculty and crew of the California State University Maritime Academy,” said Captain Samaro Bannister.

The School of Maritime students expressed their gratitude in song and dance, along with samoan handicraft as gifts to Captain Bannister and the crew and cadets of TS Golden Bear.

Students of the School of Maritime were invited to tour the TS Golden Bear on Monday and given a preview of the stimulator system used by TSGB cadets for navigational and communication trainings.

