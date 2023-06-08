Pacton Receives Final Order Approving Plan of Arrangement with Trillium Gold Mines Inc.

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: TGM, FRA:0702) (“Trillium”) and Pacton Gold Inc. (TSXV: PAC, OTC: PACXF, FSE: 2NKM) (“Pacton” and together with Trillium, the “Parties”). Further to the news releases dated March 16, 2023 and June 2, 2023, the Parties are pleased to announce the Supreme Court of British Columbia has issued a final order approving the previously announced plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”) under section 288 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia).



The Parties intend to work expeditiously toward the closing of the Arrangement by mid-June. For a more detailed description of the Arrangement, please refer to the Pacton's management information circular dated May 2, 2023.

About Pacton Gold Inc.

Pacton Gold is a Canadian exploration company with key strategic partners focused on the exploration and development of high-grade mineral resource properties in Ontario, Canada. The Company also owns a strategic portfolio of prospective projects in Western Australia.

Visit Pacton’s website at www.pactongold.com.

About Trillium Gold Mines Inc.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. is a growth focused company engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in the Red Lake Mining District of Northern Ontario. As part of its regional-scale consolidation strategy, the Company has assembled one of the largest prospective land packages in and around the Red Lake mining district in proximity to major mines and deposits, as well as along the Confederation Lake and Birch-Uchi greenstone belts. The Company recently closed acquisitions effectively extending its contiguous land position over more than 100 km of favourable structures on trend with Kinross Gold’s Great Bear Project and Evolution Mining’s Red Lake Operation. In addition, the Company has interests in highly prospective properties in Larder Lake and Shining Tree, Ontario.

Visit Trillium’s website at www.trilliumgold.com.

For further information, please contact

Trillium Gold Inc.



Russell Starr

President, CEO and Director



Donna Yoshimatsu

VP Corporate Development and Investor Relations



Tel: (416) 722-2456

Email: dyoshimatsu@trilliumgold.com or info@trilliumgold.com

Website: www.trilliumgold.com Pacton Gold Inc.



Nav Dhaliwal

President, CEO and Director



Tel: 1-(855)-584-0258

Email: info@pactongold.com

Website: www.pactongold.com















Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements:

This news release includes certain “forward‐looking information” and “forward‐looking statements” (collectively “forward‐looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Parties. All statements in this news release that address events or developments that the Parties expect to occur in the future are forward‐looking statements. Forward‐looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are often identified by words such as “expect”, “anticipate”, “potential” and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “might”, “can”, “could”, or “should” occur, and include information regarding expectations regarding the anticipated closing of the Arrangement. Forward‐looking statements necessarily involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Parties’ control. These forward‐looking statements are qualified in their entirety by cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in filings made by the Parties with the Canadian securities regulators, including Pacton’s audited annual financial statements and related MD&A for the financial year ended November 30, 2022 and unaudited interim financial statements and related MD&A for the three months ended February 28, 2023 and 2022, and the management information circular dated May 2, 2023 in respect of the special meeting of shareholders held on June 2, 2023, all filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available under the Pacton’s profile at www.sedar.com. The risk factors are not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Parties’ forward‐looking statements. The Parties’ forward‐looking statements are based on the applicable assumptions and factors management considers reasonable as of the date hereof, based on the information available to management of the Parties at such time. The Parties do not assume any obligation to update forward‐looking statements if circumstances or management’s beliefs, expectations or opinions should change other than as required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that forward‐looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward‐looking statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward‐looking statements. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.