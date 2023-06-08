Daryl Flood Moving & Storage Makes Moving Easier through Launch of New Website

The enhanced site provides a simpler user experience, together with extensive resources to help Texas consumers be better informed on moving decisions

Dallas/Coppell, Texas, June 08, 2023 -- Daryl Flood, a trusted Texas moving company since 1982, today announced the launch of a new moving and storage service website: darylflood.com. With the summer months traditionally being the busiest season to move, now is an ideal time for consumers to have access to tools and information to help them make good decisions when choosing a moving company.

That need is particularly strong in Daryl Flood’s home state of Texas, which continues to see some of the largest inbound migration in the country. The Lone Star state welcomed 230,961 new residents last year, and is among the top U.S. regions with the fastest growing cities. Daryl Flood is the largest Texas-based moving company, and together with parent company Suddath, safely moves thousands of customers each year through its six Texas locations, including Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin, Houston, San Antonio, El Paso and Lubbock.

The new Daryl Flood Moving & Storage site delivers enhancements that equip customers with the ability to quickly identify the services they need, schedule an appointment and customize a move according to their unique requirements.

Whether they are planning a local move, going long distances, or moving internationally, visitors to the new site will find it easy to:

Make informed decisions. A wide variety of resources and tools help site visitors interview potential service partners, develop a budget, and understand and compare moving estimates.

A wide variety of resources and tools help site visitors interview potential service partners, develop a budget, and understand and compare moving estimates. Get help. A call or click puts visitors in touch with trusted, experienced professionals who can answer their questions.

A call or click puts visitors in touch with trusted, experienced professionals who can answer their questions. Be ready. In-depth checklists, tip sheets and FAQs guide visitors through how to best prepare for their move and what to expect on moving day.

“The Daryl Flood name has been synonymous with dependability for more than 40 years,” notes Walter Myers, Senior Vice President, Moving & Storage. “Our number-one focus is to provide outstanding customer service, and the new site is a key step in achieving our goal of being the easiest moving company to do business with.”

ABOUT DARYL FOOD MOVING & STORAGE

Daryl Flood Moving & Storage, a Suddath company, has been committed to delivering a superior customer service experience since 1982, and operates one of the safest fleets in the industry. Thousands of Texas families have trusted Daryl Flood, whether it’s for a local move, moving across the country or internationally. The company is one of the largest agents for Mayflower Moving and serves customers throughout the state of Texas.

To learn more, visit darylflood.com

ABOUT SUDDATH

Daryl Flood parent company Suddath has been a trusted name in moving and logistics for over a century. From humble beginnings in 1919 as a moving company in Jacksonville, Florida, Suddath has grown into an $800+ million global transportation, relocation management, specialized logistics and workplace services company. Suddath serves 180 countries through 2,000 employees in 45 locations around the globe. Each year, Suddath moves over 80,000 households, including more than 38,000 military families.

To learn more, visit suddath.com

