Bitfarms to Participate in the 2023 Cantor Fitzgerald Technology Conference on June 14 - 15

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Ontario and BROSSARD, Québec, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitfarms Ltd. ( NASDAQ: BITF//TSX: BITF ), a global vertically integrated Bitcoin mining company, announced that management will be participating in the 2023 Cantor Fitzgerald Technology Conference held on June 14 - 15 in New York City.



Event: 2023 Cantor Fitzgerald Technology Conference Date: June 14 – 15 , 2023 (June 14 features public and private companies within the Software, Crypto & Disruptive Finance sectors.) Location: Ease Hospitality Venue, 605 E. 3rd Avenue, New York Panel: 3:15 PM ET, June 14, 2023

CEO Geoff Morphy will join the Resilience of Bitcoin Mining Panel



For additional information or to schedule a 1:1 meeting on June 14, please contact your institutional sales representative or Bitfarms’ IR Team at bitfarms@lhai.com.

About Bitfarms Ltd.

Founded in 2017, Bitfarms is a global, publicly traded (NASDAQ/TSX: BITF) Bitcoin mining company. Bitfarms develops, owns, and operates vertically integrated mining farms with in-house management and company-owned electrical engineering, installation service, and multiple onsite technical repair centers. The Company’s proprietary data analytics system delivers best-in-class operational performance and uptime.

Bitfarms currently has 10 farms, which are located in four countries: Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. Powered by predominantly environmentally friendly hydro-electric and long-term power contracts, Bitfarms is committed to using sustainable, locally based, and often underutilized energy infrastructure.

