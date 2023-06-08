Bitfarms to Participate in the 2023 Cantor Fitzgerald Technology Conference on June 14 - 15
/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Ontario and BROSSARD, Québec, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF//TSX: BITF), a global vertically integrated Bitcoin mining company, announced that management will be participating in the 2023 Cantor Fitzgerald Technology Conference held on June 14 - 15 in New York City.
|Event:
|2023 Cantor Fitzgerald Technology Conference
|Date:
|June 14 – 15 , 2023 (June 14 features public and private companies within the Software, Crypto & Disruptive Finance sectors.)
|Location:
|Ease Hospitality Venue, 605 E. 3rd Avenue, New York
|Panel:
| 3:15 PM ET, June 14, 2023
CEO Geoff Morphy will join the Resilience of Bitcoin Mining Panel
For additional information or to schedule a 1:1 meeting on June 14, please contact your institutional sales representative or Bitfarms’ IR Team at bitfarms@lhai.com.
About Bitfarms Ltd.
Founded in 2017, Bitfarms is a global, publicly traded (NASDAQ/TSX: BITF) Bitcoin mining company. Bitfarms develops, owns, and operates vertically integrated mining farms with in-house management and company-owned electrical engineering, installation service, and multiple onsite technical repair centers. The Company’s proprietary data analytics system delivers best-in-class operational performance and uptime.
Bitfarms currently has 10 farms, which are located in four countries: Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. Powered by predominantly environmentally friendly hydro-electric and long-term power contracts, Bitfarms is committed to using sustainable, locally based, and often underutilized energy infrastructure.
