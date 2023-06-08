AutoZone Vendor Summit Recognizes Contributions of Top Suppliers

/EIN News/ -- MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoZone (NYSE: AZO) recognized 16 of their top suppliers at its June 7, 2023, Vendor Summit. The awards honor companies that provided exceptional performance and demonstrated a strong commitment to customer satisfaction during the past year.



AutoZone named BBB its 2023 Vendor of the Year, the company’s most significant vendor recognition. A leading sustainable manufacturer of automotive aftermarket parts, BBB was recognized for its dedication to supporting major AutoZone initiatives to increase sales, reduce inventory and improve the customer experience. As an AutoZone partner, BBB also provided best-in-class catalog content, increased first-to-market parts availability, and offered training support to ensure AutoZoners provided Trustworthy Advice to customers. BBB demonstrated a relentless focus on providing the products and support needed to achieve mutual growth and success in a constantly evolving retail environment.

Six vendors were selected for the AutoZone Extra Miler award: APEX Tool Group, Cloyes, ITW, Old World, Sunsong and UPOL. The Extra Miler award honors those vendors who are “unfazed by obstacles, go above and beyond the call of duty, exceed expectations and consistently do more than expected”.

BOSCH was honored with the International Vendor of Excellence Award for their continued support, leadership and best-in-class category management around the globe.

Eight vendors received AutoZone WITTDTJR® awards (“What It Takes to Do the Job Right”): Energizer, Gold Phoenix, PLZ, Prestone Products, Reach Cooling, Standard Motor Parts (SMP), Sylvania, and XMY Auto Parts. These vendors partnered with AutoZone to consistently meet the needs of AutoZone’s Do-It-Yourself (“DIY”) customers and professional technicians.

“Our 2023 Vendor of the Year, BBB, and all of our Vendor Summit award winners exemplified our Pledge and Values. They were collaborative, innovative, and actively contributed to AutoZone’s success,” said Bill Hackney, Senior Vice President, Merchandising, Customer Satisfaction. “In an ever-changing environment of rapid growth and increased demand, these vendors executed at the highest levels,” said Hackney.

About AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)

As of May 6, 2023, the Company had 6,248 stores in the U.S., 713 stores in Mexico and 83 stores in Brazil for a total store count of 7,044. AutoZone is the leading retailer and a leading distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States. Each AutoZone store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Many stores also have a Commercial sales program that provides commercial credit and prompt delivery of parts and other products to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations, and public sector accounts. AutoZone also sells the ALLDATA brand diagnostic and repair software through www.alldata.com. Additionally, AutoZone sells automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products through www.autozone.com and our commercial customers can make purchases through www.autozonepro.com. AutoZone does not derive revenue from automotive repair or installation.

