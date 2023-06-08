Ukraine: EU mobilising support after Kakhovka dam destruction

In response to the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam in Ukraine on 6 June, the EU is already channelling aid via its Civil Protection Mechanism to help the country cope with the devastating humanitarian and ecological consequences.

The first offers have come from Germany, Austria and Lithuania. Germany has donated 5,000 water filters and 56 generators. Austria donated 20 water containers and 10 mud water pumps.

Lithuania and Germany have donated shelter equipment, including tents, beds, and blankets.

The EU’s Emergency Response Coordination Centre, part of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, is in direct contact with the Ukrainian emergency services to monitor the exact needs on the ground, and stands ready to coordinate further assistance into Ukraine based on the emerging needs, the EU said.

At the same time, the EU’s humanitarian office in Ukraine is coordinating with its humanitarian partners to rapidly respond to the needs of those affected by flooding, including by providing food assistance and drinking water.

