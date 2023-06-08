Submit Release
EU grants for CSOs supporting civilians affected by the dam destruction in Nova Kakhovka

The EU-funded EU4CSOs Emergency Actions project announces an urgent sub-grant call to support the civilian population, which has found itself in a critical situation due to the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam.

The dam on the Dnipro River is on the territory temporarily occupied by Russia. Its destruction has led to widespread flooding in Kherson oblast of Ukraine

The deadline for applications is 12 June.

The grant support will be provided to the following CSO activities:

  • provision of social services to the evacuated population, including the creation of new social services for evacuation, temporary accommodation of displaced persons, etc.;
  • providing charitable assistance to people in crisis situations;
  • ensuring continuity of access to essential medicines, products, clothing, drinking water.

Project duration: from 3 to 6 months.

The possible sub-grant amount ranges from €8,000 to €10,000.

