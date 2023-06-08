Young European Ambassadors start activities in Strasbourg ahead of major European Youth Event

On the eve of EYE2023, the fifth edition of the ‘European Youth Event’ that brings together young people from Europe and across the world, Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) from across the continent have gathered in Strasbourg for three days packed with activities.

Their week in Strasbourg will begin with a visit to the Council of Europe today. Activities at the Palais de l’Europe include an overview of EU-Council of Europe cooperation and discussions with high-level officials, such as the Ambassador of the EU to the Council of Europe Vesna Batistić Kos. In the afternoon, YEAs will have the opportunity to take part in thematic workshops on anti-discrimination (No Hate), freedom of expression, and violence against women.

Elsie Haldane, a Young European Ambassador from the UK, is looking forward to this rare opportunity to learn more about the Council of Europe’s work.

“Having the opportunity to visit an Institution that connects YEAs’ values of upholding democracy, rule of law and human rights will be an invaluable experience. I hope that, as Young European Ambassadors, we will have more insights into the way in which the Council of Europe takes action to deliver its goals and how young people can contribute,” said Elsie.

The day will conclude with remarks from Antje Rothemund, Head of the Youth Department of the Council of Europe, and Claus Neukirch, Director of Programme Coordination, along with representatives from the European Commission’s DG NEAR. The YEAs will meet with EU officials and Ambassadors at the EU Delegation to the Council of Europe for an evening reception.

The Young European Ambassadors will stay in Strasbourg throughout the European Youth Event with a packed agenda of workshops and networking events which aim to inform young Europeans about the countries of the EU’s Eastern Neighbourhood.

The EYE (European Youth Event) brings together at the European Parliament in Strasbourg and online thousands of young people from all over the European Union and the world, to share and shape their ideas on the future of Europe. EYE2023 will take place on 9 and 10 June. You can also take part in the EYE2023 online.