Microban International to Showcase Sustainable Antimicrobial Technologies For Plastics at InterPlas Thailand 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- Microban International, the global leader in antimicrobial solutions, is excited to announce its participation in InterPlas Thailand 2023, the most comprehensive exhibition of plastics manufacturing technologies in Southeast Asia. Taking place from June 21 to 24, this 30th edition of the event will bring together renowned brands and manufacturers to explore the latest advancements and sustainable practices in the plastic industry. InterPlas Thailand – one of five specialized events that form part of Manufacturing Expo – provides an exceptional platform for bringing together experts from across areas including surface and coatings technologies for plastics.
Microban will be showcasing its latest innovations – including LapisShield™, Ascera™ and MicroGuard™ – on booth 2C40 in Hall 102 at InterPlas Thailand 2023. LapisShield seamlessly integrates antimicrobial functionality into water-based coating formulations for application to a range of polymer products. Ascera, with an active ingredient inspired by nature,* represents a significant advancement in the antimicrobial industry and is specifically designed for olefinic polymers and solvent-based coatings. MicroGuard is a new line of antifungal additives for PVC, PU and EVA foam applications. It offers an alternative to arsenic-based formulations – such as OBPA – by using highly effective metal-free chemistries that work to protect treated products against fungal growth.
“We are excited to showcase our innovative antimicrobial technologies for plastics at InterPlas Thailand 2023,” said Kimberley Cherrington, Senior Brand Manager at Microban International. “We invite all attendees to visit our booth and discover how our innovations can enhance the performance, longevity and cleanliness of plastic products, contributing to a more sustainable future.”
Don’t miss out! Click here to secure a meeting with Microban at the show, or visit booth 2C40 in Hall 102 to learn more.
*The Microban technology used in this product is similar to acids found in nature and is used in multiple consumer product applications.
About Microban International
Part of Barr Brands International (BBI), Microban International is home to the most trusted and well-known global brands in the antimicrobial, odor control, and sanitisation / disinfection markets – Microban® and Ultra-Fresh®. Our organization has experienced over 100 collective years of growth and has revolutionized the industry. As the global leader, our proactive systems keep products cleaner, and control odors better by preventing problems before they start. Microban International drives innovation by combining science and creative solutions that enhance high-quality consumer, textile, industrial and medical products around the world. Today, the Microban and Ultra-Fresh brands and our technologies are featured on thousands of products worldwide. The company is headquartered in North Carolina with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.microban.com.
