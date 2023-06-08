Hypodermic Needles Market Expected to Reach $4.5 Billion by 2030 | CAGR 3.4%

Hypodermic Needles 2030

Hypodermic needles market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A hypodermic needle is a hollow needle widely used across medical settings to carry out different applications, such as drug delivery, vaccination, and blood specimen collection. These needles function through two different mechanisms, namely safety and non-safety needles. They are used to administer and inject drugs in the body and also to withdraw fluids from the body for examination and research purposes.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

EXELINT INTERNATIONAL CO., McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., TERUMO MEDICAL CORPORATION, Becton, Dickinson and Company, CONNECTICUT HYPODERMICS INC., Hitech Syringes, Retractable Technologies, Inc., Nipro Corporation, B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG

The hypodermic needles market can be segmented based on various factors. Here are some common segmentation criteria for the hypodermic needles market:

Product Type: Hypodermic needles come in different types, including safety needles, non-safety needles, and specialty needles. Safety needles have built-in safety features to reduce the risk of needlestick injuries, while non-safety needles are the traditional type without safety mechanisms. Specialty needles are designed for specific medical procedures or applications.

Needle Length: Hypodermic needles are available in various lengths, such as short needles, medium-length needles, and long needles. The needle length required depends on the intended use, patient characteristics, and the route of administration.

Gauge Size: The gauge size refers to the diameter of the needle lumen. Common gauge sizes for hypodermic needles range from smaller numbers (e.g., 27G) to larger numbers (e.g., 18G). The gauge size determines the flow rate and the thickness of the needle.

Application: Hypodermic needles are used in various medical fields and applications, such as hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and home healthcare settings. They may be used for vaccinations, blood sampling, drug administration, and other medical procedures.

End User: The market can also be segmented based on the end users of hypodermic needles. These can include healthcare providers, physicians, nurses, laboratories, and individuals performing self-administration of medications at home.

Geography: The hypodermic needles market can be segmented based on regional or global markets, taking into account factors such as regulatory environments, healthcare infrastructure, and market dynamics in different countries or regions.

