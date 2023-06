Flow Cytometry Market Expected to Reach $10.4 Billion by 2031 | CAGR 8.3%

Flow Cytometry 2030

Flow cytometry market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Flow cytometry is a biophysical, laser-based analytical technology, which is used to measure and analyze cells in a fluid system. Cells under analysis are labelled using fluorescent techniques and then excited using laser to emit light at different wavelengths to analyze characteristics of cells or particles. During the process, a sample of cells or particles is suspended in fluid and injected into a flow cytometer machine. Approximately 10,000 cells can be analyzed and processed by a computer in less than one minute.

Flow cytometry market size was valued at $4.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $10.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031.

๐‹๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ :

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., bioMรฉrieux SA, Miltenyi Biotec, Inc., DiaSorin S.p.A., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Sartorius AG, Sysmex Corporation, Becton Dickinson and Company, Danaher Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

๐ƒ๐จ๐ฐ๐ง๐ฅ๐จ๐š๐ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/90



The flow cytometry market can be segmented based on various factors. Here are some common segmentation approaches:

Technology: Flow cytometry can be segmented based on the technology used. The two primary technologies in flow cytometry are cell-based and bead-based flow cytometry.

a. Cell-Based Flow Cytometry: This segment involves the analysis of cells suspended in a fluid. It is used in a wide range of applications such as immunophenotyping, cell cycle analysis, apoptosis detection, and cell sorting.

b. Bead-Based Flow Cytometry: This segment involves the analysis of beads that are labeled with specific antibodies or ligands. It is used for applications such as protein quantification, enzyme activity assays, and multiplexed immunoassays.

Product: The flow cytometry market can be segmented based on the type of products offered. This includes instruments, reagents and consumables, software, and services.

a. Instruments: This segment includes flow cytometers, cell sorters, and other related instruments used for flow cytometry analysis.

b. Reagents and Consumables: This segment includes antibodies, fluorochromes, buffers, dyes, and other consumables required for sample preparation and analysis.

c. Software: This segment includes flow cytometry data analysis software, data management systems, and other related software solutions.

d. Services: This segment includes calibration and maintenance services, technical support, and training services for flow cytometry systems.

Application: Flow cytometry can be segmented based on its applications across various fields.

a. Research Applications: This segment includes flow cytometry applications in basic research, drug discovery and development, immunology, microbiology, and cancer research.

b. Clinical Applications: This segment includes flow cytometry applications in clinical diagnostics, including immunophenotyping for hematological disorders, monitoring of minimal residual disease, and transplant compatibility testing.

c. Industrial Applications: This segment includes flow cytometry applications in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries for process monitoring, quality control, and cell line development.

End User: The flow cytometry market can also be segmented based on the end users or industries that utilize flow cytometry technology.

a. Academic and Research Institutes: This segment includes universities, research institutes, and academic laboratories conducting scientific research.

b. Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories: This segment includes healthcare facilities and laboratories using flow cytometry for clinical diagnostics and patient care.

c. Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies: This segment includes companies in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors that employ flow cytometry for drug discovery, development, and manufacturing.

d. Contract Research Organizations (CROs): This segment includes organizations providing outsourced research services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

๐ ๐จ๐ซ ๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐œ๐ก๐š๐ฌ๐ž ๐ˆ๐ง๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ซ๐ฒ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/90

๐•๐€๐‹๐”๐„ ๐๐‘๐Ž๐๐Ž๐’๐ˆ๐“๐ˆ๐Ž๐๐’ ๐‘๐„๐‹๐€๐“๐„๐ƒ ๐“๐Ž ๐“๐‡๐„ ๐‘๐„๐๐Ž๐‘๐“:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on โ€˜Strategic Developmentsโ€™ registered by leading players of the market

๐€๐•๐„๐๐”๐„- ๐€ ๐’๐ฎ๐›๐ฌ๐œ๐ซ๐ข๐ฉ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง-๐๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐‹๐ข๐›๐ซ๐š๐ซ๐ฒ (๐๐ซ๐ž๐ฆ๐ข๐ฎ๐ฆ ๐จ๐ง-๐๐ž๐ฆ๐š๐ง๐, ๐ฌ๐ฎ๐›๐ฌ๐œ๐ซ๐ข๐ฉ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง-๐›๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฆ๐จ๐๐ž๐ฅ) ๐Ž๐Ÿ๐Ÿ๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐›๐ฒ ๐€๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐ž๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

๐†๐ž๐ญ ๐š๐ง ๐š๐œ๐œ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฅ๐ข๐›๐ซ๐š๐ซ๐ฒ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐š๐ญ ๐š๐ง๐ฒ ๐ญ๐ข๐ฆ๐ž ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ ๐š๐ง๐ฒ ๐๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž ๐š๐ง๐ ๐š๐ง๐ฒ๐ฐ๐ก๐ž๐ซ๐ž. ๐ ๐จ๐ซ ๐ฆ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ž๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ฅ๐ฌ, ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ฅ๐ฅ๐จ๐ฐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ค: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐€๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐ž๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.