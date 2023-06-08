Nebulizers Market Size Worth USD 2.17 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rise in prevalence of various respiratory disorders is a key factor driving nebulizers market revenue growth

Nebulizers Market Size – USD 1.12 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.6%” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest research study released by Emergen Research on "Nebulizers Market" with 150+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that leads the market growth.

The global nebulizers market size was USD 1.12 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. New innovative product launches, rise in prevalence of various respiratory disorders in addition to growing environmental and air pollution major factors driving market revenue growth. In addition, rising incidences of respiratory disorders, such as asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD), especially in emerging countries led to increasing demand for nebulizer products in the healthcare sector. Nebulizers Market, By Product (Ultrasonic Nebulizer, Jet Nebulizer, Mesh Nebulizer), By Modality (Table-Top, Portable), By End-User (Clinics, Hospitals, Homecare-Settings), and By Region Forecast to 2030.

To Get Free Sample PDF Copy of This Report

https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1201

Key Players Included in this report are:

Koninklijke Philips N.V., OMRON Corporation, General Electric Company, Briggs Healthcare, Beurer GmbH, Allied Healthcare, Trudell Medical International, Teleflex Incorporated, DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC., and Vectura Group Ltd

What can be explored with the Nebulizers Market Study?

Gain Market Understanding

Identify Growth Opportunities

Analyze and Measure the Global Nebulizers Market by Identifying Investment across various Industry Verticals

Understand the Trends that will drive Future Changes in Nebulizers Market

Understand the Competitive Scenarios

Track Right Markets

Identify the Right Verticals

Quick Buy Nebulizers Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/1201

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The jet nebulizer segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Cost-effectiveness and ease of handling of nebulizers are some of the key factors driving revenue growth of this segment. Aerosol production with minimum patient cooperation owing to strong flow of gas through a jet nebulizer, which allows solvent evaporation during nebulization, lowering volume given and concentrating aerosol.

The portable segment is expected to register a significant growth rate over the forecast period owing to cost-effectiveness and compact size, which enable easy to use especially for homecare patients. Rapid adoption of portable nebulizer devices as it provides shorter treatment duration, and quiet operation, which helps in improving patient adherence to therapy, is a key factor driving growth of this segment.

WHO's air quality database 2022 included ground measurements of annual mean concentrations of Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2), a prevalent urban pollutant that contributes to particle matter and ozone production. Measurements of particulate matter with diameters smaller or equal than 10 μm (PM10) or 2.5 μm (PM2.5), which are both types of pollutants originate from human activities involving fossil fuel combustion, were included in database as well. According to WHO, in addition to outdoor air pollution, indoor smoke is a serious health risk for almost 2.4 billion individuals who cook and heat their apartments with kerosene fuels, biomass, and coal.

Market Segmentation Analysis

Players can concentrate on high-growth regions and, if necessary, modify their business plan according to the research report. The Nebulizers Market is divided into a variety of categories, uses, and geographical areas. Players gain from the report's regional segmentation research since it offers pertinent data and insights into important geographic marketplaces.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Ultrasonic nebulizer

Jet nebulizer

Mesh nebulizer

Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Table-top

Portable

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The post-COVID-19 phase has undergone substantial change, and Nebulizers Market research highlights the opportunities and difficulties that still exist. This study report thoroughly examines the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and post-pandemic market behaviour.

Ask for Customization

https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1201

Regional Outlook

We carefully examined each division, regional classification, national study, and subject-specific data set during the market research. This Nebulizers Market research report's goal is to look at growth patterns, promising futures, important obstacles, and expected results. Information on significant market participants, strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, and joint ventures are all included in the research.

Key Reasons to Purchase Nebulizers Market Report

The reader will be in a position to comprehend and react to marketing strategies like using strengths and conducting a SWOT analysis.

The research looks into the dynamics of the target market and how the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has affected it.

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research

Haptic Technology Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/haptic-technology-market

Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/content-disarm-and-reconstruction-market

Dental Surgical Instruments Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/dental-surgical-instruments-market

Smart Card Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-card-market

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any query regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.