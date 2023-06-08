Medical Device Packaging Market : A Pathway to a USD 47.11 billion by 2030 | 7.50% CAGR

Medical Device Packaging Market

Medical Device Packaging Market generated $22.09 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $47.11 billion by 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Medical Device Packaging Market generated $22.09 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $47.11 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, emerging and current trends, future estimations, and key players.

The Medical device packaging market refers to the industry that produces packaging materials and solutions specifically designed for medical devices. Medical devices require specialized packaging to ensure their sterility and protect them from contamination during transportation and storage.

The global medical device packaging market has been growing steadily in recent years due to an increase in demand for medical devices, an aging population, and technological advancements in packaging materials. The market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by factors such as increasing healthcare expenditure and regulatory requirements for medical device packaging.

Some of the key players in the medical device packaging market include Amcor Limited, Bemis Company Inc., Berry Global Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, and 3M Company. These companies offer a range of packaging solutions, including pouches, trays, bags, and containers, as well as specialized materials such as antimicrobial films and desiccants.

The medical device packaging market is highly regulated, and manufacturers must comply with strict quality and safety standards set by organizations such as the FDA and ISO. As a result, there is a growing demand for innovative packaging solutions that meet these requirements while also being cost-effective and environmentally friendly.

Overall, the medical device packaging market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years as demand for medical devices increases and regulatory requirements become more stringent. This presents both opportunities and challenges for manufacturers, who must balance the need for innovation and efficiency with the need for compliance and safety.

Factors such as technological progress in the medical device sector, the launch of several upgraded medical devices that need specialized packaging, and rise in demand for innovative packaging solutions propel the market growth. Moreover, increased production and supply of medical devices, medicines, and drugs across the world drive the global medical devices packaging market growth. However, strict rules & regulations imposed by governments across the globe hampers the growth of the global market. In addition, increase in the need for sterile packaged, tamper-proof, and nonreactive products opens many doors of opportunities for the market.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲?

COVID-19 has affected various sub-domains of the healthcare sector, including the medical device packaging sector in terms of production and supply chain.

Medical workers, devices, and facilities are helping to cope with increase in the number of patients infected with COVID-19. This affected the productivity of the workforce.

The spread of COVID-19 created new challenges for the international medical device supply network.

The shortage of hospital beds increased the demand for self-monitoring health devices. This is positively impacting the medical devices packaging market.

The report segments the global medical device packaging market on the basis of material type, product type, application, and region.

The plastic segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the total share, and is expected to maintain the lead throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the glass segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on the product, the pouches segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-fifth of the global medical device packaging market. However, the bags segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding around two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain dominance throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, LAMEA is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global medical device packaging market analyzed in the research include Amcor Limited, Constantia Flexibles, Berry Global Inc., 3M Company, CCL industries INC., Klöckner Pentaplast Group, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, DuPont, WestRock Company, and Sonoco Products Company.

