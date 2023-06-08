Baby Drinks Market to Witness Astonishing Growth by 2031

Increase in participation of the working women population has led to a rise in the number of women professionals who prefer ready-to-eat nutritious products.

Increase in number of working women, high percentage of nutrition in the infant formula, and surge in demand from emerging countries drive the growth of the global baby drinks market.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Baby Drinks Market report provides a comprehensive analysis of key market trends, top investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, major segments, and competitive landscape. The global baby drinks market size was valued at $30,964.3 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $67,102.2 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031. In 2021, the infant formula segment accounted for approximately 95% of the global market in terms of value.

𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗢𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2333

Increase in number of working women, high percentage of nutrition in the infant formula, and surge in demand from emerging countries drive the growth of the global baby drinks market. However, concerns regarding food safety and declining birth rate restrain the market growth. On the other hand, preferences for organic food & drinks create new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:

The baby drinks market segments are on the basis of product type, application, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into infant formula, baby juice, and baby electrolyte. By application, the market is segmented into <6 months, 6-12 months, 12-36 months, and >36 months. By distribution channel, the industry are broadly classified into hypermarkets/supermarkets, pharmacy/medical stores, convenience stores, online channel, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Abbott Laboratories

Arla Foods amba

Danone S.A.

HIPP GmbH & CO. VERTRIEB KG

NESTLE S.A.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Mead Johnson & Company, LLC

The Kraft Heinz Company

BOBBIE, and Holle Baby Food AG.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (290 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/e9075161d63c9125738bc94eee46fad5

Baby drinks comprise infant formula, baby juice, and baby electrolyte, which are consumed by infants and toddlers. The infant formula segment accounts for the highest share in the baby drinks market. Infant formula products contain the necessary nutrients and vitamins, which are necessary for the growth and development of the baby. Physicians recommend the use of infant formula as an alternative to breastmilk. Babies can be fed at convenience, which makes it easier for working mothers.

The market is driven by factors such as high nutrition content in baby drinks, change in lifestyle, rise in middle-class population, and increase in disposable income of people in the emerging economies, such as India, China, Indonesia, and others. These factors provide baby drinks market opportunities for growth.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

-> On the basis of baby drinks market analysis for region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share of the global market, registering a significant CAGR from 2022 to 2031, followed by North America.

-> On the basis of baby drinks market trends in 2021, the 12-36 month, application segment accounted for approximately 50% share, in terms of value, and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

-> North America is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2031 in the baby drinks market forecast period.

-> In 2021, the U.S. generated the highest revenue, accounting for approximately 20% share of the global baby drinks industry.

-> South Africa is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 10.0% during the study period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/2333

Based on distribution channel,the supermarketssegment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain the highest contribution during the forecast period. However, the pharmacy/medical storesegment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period.

𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Infant Nutrition Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/infant-nutrition-market

Canada Baby Food Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/canada-baby-food-market

U.S. Baby Infant Formula Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/us-baby-infant-formula-market-A10849

Goat Milk Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/goat-milk-market

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

