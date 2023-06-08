Flipped.ai launches the world's most advanced Generative AI based hiring automation platform
EINPresswire.com/ -- Flipped.ai announces the launch of the world's most advanced hiring automation platform built using Generative AI to transform the way organizations find, evaluate, and hire talent.
Harnessing the power of Generative AI, Flipped.ai offers a game-changing solution that can accelerate the hiring process 100X faster. With its unmatched intelligence and comprehensive automation capabilities, Flipped.ai is poised to become the world's most advanced Applicant Tracking System (ATS) in the market. Gone are the days of laborious and time-consuming hiring procedures. Flipped.ai's powerful features enable organizations to generate captivating job descriptions that attract the best candidates. Leveraging the potential of Generative AI, the platform helps craft engaging job descriptions that resonate with potential hires, maximizing the chances of attracting top talent.
Candidate screening is another area where Flipped.ai excels. The platform empowers recruiters to create tailored screening questions that efficiently assess candidates' qualifications, skills, and compatibility. By leveraging intelligent algorithms, Flipped.ai accurately evaluates responses, saving significant time and effort for hiring professionals.
One of the standout features of Flipped.ai is its intelligent candidate sourcing capability. Powered by AI, the platform can intelligently identify and source potential candidates from a wide range of channels, including job boards, social media platforms, and professional networks. This saves recruiters valuable time and energy by automating the initial candidate search and shortlisting process.
Moreover, Flipped.ai's smart candidate filtering technology allows for seamless candidate filtering. With astonishing accuracy, the platform automatically filters candidates based on predefined criteria specified on the job description, ensuring that only the most qualified individuals progress in the hiring process. This not only enhances efficiency but also provides a more focused and tailored candidate pool for further evaluation.
Flipped.ai further simplifies the hiring process by harnessing the power of Generative AI. Flipped.ai uses privacy preserving large language models to allow hiring managers and recruiters to query CVs and compare candidate applications in natural language. Gone are the days of manual screening and cumbersome comparisons. Flipped.ai's advanced natural language processing capabilities enable hiring managers and recruiters to effortlessly search and analyze CVs, applications, and other relevant documents, facilitating a more streamlined and efficient assessment process.
Scheduling interviews and managing tasks is also a breeze with Flipped.ai. Leveraging the power of natural language, users can easily schedule interviews, assign tasks, and set deadlines through intuitive natural language prompts. This simplifies coordination and enhances communication between hiring managers and candidates, ensuring a smooth and efficient hiring process.
The Flipped.ai platform offers organizations the opportunity to automate their entire hiring process, from initial job posting to final candidate selection. By embracing this powerful AI-driven solution, organizations can unlock immense time and cost savings while maintaining a high level of precision and accuracy in their talent acquisition efforts.
"We are thrilled to introduce Flipped.ai to the market," said Dr. Arjuna Sathiaseelan, CEO of Flipped.ai. "Our platform has been designed with the goal of transforming the hiring landscape by leveraging the power of Generative AI. We believe that Flipped.ai will enable organizations to find, evaluate, and hire talent at an unprecedented speed, revolutionizing the way they approach talent acquisition."
Flipped.ai is offering a free signup option, allowing organizations to experience the capabilities of the platform firsthand. Users can sign up by visiting [https://flipped.ai/org] and gain access to the most advanced ATS available in the market.
Ashwin Punjabi
"We are thrilled to introduce Flipped.ai to the market," said Dr. Arjuna Sathiaseelan, CEO of Flipped.ai. "Our platform has been designed with the goal of transforming the hiring landscape by leveraging the power of Generative AI. We believe that Flipped.ai will enable organizations to find, evaluate, and hire talent at an unprecedented speed, revolutionizing the way they approach talent acquisition."
Flipped.ai is offering a free signup option, allowing organizations to experience the capabilities of the platform firsthand. Users can sign up by visiting [https://flipped.ai/org] and gain access to the most advanced ATS available in the market.
