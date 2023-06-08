Global Polyglycerol Market Is Projected To Grow At A 8.2 % Rate Through The Forecast Period

Polyglycerol Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

The Business Research Company’s Polyglycerol Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Polyglycerol Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s polyglycerol market forecast, the polyglycerol market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 3.16 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.2 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global polyglycerol industry is due to the increasing demand from the food and beverage industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest polyglycerol market share. Major polyglycerol companies include Sakamoto Yakuhin kogyo Co Ltd., Spiga Nord S p A, Lonza Group, Taiyo Kagaku Co Ltd., Estelle Chemicals Pvt Ltd.

Polyglycerol Market Segments

● By Type: Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate, Polyglycerol Esters, Polyglycerol Sebacate

● By Application: Food Additives, Emulsifiers, Stabilizers, Other Applications

● By End-Use: Food And Beverage, Personal Care And Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Other End Users

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Polyglycerol is a homopolymer macromolecule that consists of a series of glycerol-1-phosphate units. It is a carbohydrate that is an acyclic polyol. It is used as emulsifiers in food, pharmaceutical, and personal care products.

