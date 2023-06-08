Insurance Broking Market Opportunities 2023-2030 | HDFC, Life Insurance, ICICI Lombard General
Insurance Broking Market Review: All Eyes on 2023 Outlook
Insurance Broking Market will witness a 8% CAGR, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2028”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Insurance Broking market to witness a CAGR of 8% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Insurance Broking Comprehensive Study by By Service (Loss Control Services, Claim Management Services, Private Client Services), By Distribution Channels (Direct Sales, Agents, Insurance Broker, Online Insurer), By Insurance Coverage (Travel Insurance, Industrial Risk Insurance, Management Liability Insurance, Motor Vehicle Insurance, Commercial Property Insurance, Other) Players and Region - Global Market Outlook to 2027. The Insurance Broking market size is estimated to increase by USD 1.3 Billion at a CAGR of 8% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 1.2 Billion.
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Insurance Broking Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Insurance Broking market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are HDFC, Life Insurance Corporation, ICICI Lombard General, Insurance, Life Insurance Corporation of India., Aditya Birla Capital Ltd.
Definition:
Insurance broking is a sector within the insurance industry that involves intermediaries, known as insurance brokers, who help individuals and businesses find suitable insurance policies that meet their specific needs.
Market Trends:
Direct purchases of insurance policies by customers and massive availability of alternative platforms for purchasing insurance policy
Market Drivers:
Enable a highly competitive purchasing of an insurance product
Market Opportunities:
Implementation of technologies in existing products and service lines
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Insurance Broking Market: Travel Insurance, Industrial Risk Insurance, Management Liability Insurance, Motor Vehicle Insurance, Commercial Property Insurance, Other
Key Applications/end-users of Insurance Broking Market: Direct Sales, Agents, Insurance Broker, Online Insurer
HDFC, Life Insurance Corporation, ICICI Lombard General, Insurance, Life Insurance Corporation of India., Aditya Birla Capital Ltd.
