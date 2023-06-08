Global Over The Top Devices And Services Market Is Projected To Grow At A 22.8 % Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company’s Over The Top Devices And Services Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Over The Top Devices And Services Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the over the top devices and services market. As per TBRC’s over the top devices and services global market forecast, the over the top devices and services market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 569.11 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 22.8 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global over the top devices and services market is due to the increasing number of OTT subscriptions. North America region is expected to hold the largest over the top devices and services market share. Major over the top devices and services companies include Netflix Inc, Amazon.com, Hulu LLC, Apple Inc., Roku Inc., Disney+ Hotstar, Tencent Holdings Ltd., Microsoft Corp.
Over The Top Devices And Services Market Segments
● By Content: VoIP, Text And Images, Video
● By Revenue Source: Advertising video on demand (AVOD), Subscription video on demand (SVOD), Transactional based video on demand (TVOD)
● By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud
● By Streaming Platform: Mobile Devices, Computers, Smart TVs and Set Tops, Gaming Consoles
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Over-the-top, or OTT, devices and services refer to the devices and services that transfer content through a high-speed Internet connection as opposed to the content that is shared by traditional distributors like broadcasters, cable operators, and IPTV operators. The word 'over-the-top' denotes that a content provider is providing additional services on top of those already offered via the internet.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Over The Top Devices And Services Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Over The Top Devices And Services Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
