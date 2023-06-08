Việt Nam commits to ILO’s universal values: ambassador

VIETNAM, June 8 -

GENEVA – Ambassador to the UN Office, Lê Thị Tuyết Mai has reaffirmed Việt Nam's commitment to the universal values of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), at its ongoing 111th International Labour Conference in Geneva which lasts from June 5–16.

In her speech, the head of the Vietnamese Delegation to the UN, WTO and other international organisations in Geneva said that Việt Nam supports ILO Director-General Gilbert F. Houngbo’s report on the promotion of social justice, as well as his efforts and initiatives for boosting employment and social security towards decent work and an equitable transition serving the realisation of the goals set by the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and of the ILO's mission of promoting social justice and decent employment for all.

The ambassador used the occasion to brief participants on Việt Nam’s significant progress in ensuring post-pandemic social welfare via the creation of jobs. The unemployment rate of local people in the working age was 2.25 per cent in the first quarter of 2023, down by 0.07 percentage points from the end of 2022.

Mai said that Việt Nam is committed to further overhauling and completing related policies and laws as well as joining hands with other ILO members to tackle challenges facing the future of employment and promote social justice.

At the conference, worker, employer and government delegates from the ILO's 187 member countries and territories are addressing a wide range of issues, including a just transition towards sustainable and inclusive economies, quality apprenticeships and labour protection.

The event also considers amending 15 international labour documents after the ILO included a safe and healthy working environment within the framework of fundamental principles and rights at work, and discussed equality between men and women in the workplace. – VNS