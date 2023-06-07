Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,494 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,420 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 69 Printer's Number 858

PENNSYLVANIA, June 7 - needed, may terminate a local recovery-to-work pilot program for

failure to comply with program requirements. Consistent with the

process in subsection (c), a replacement local pilot program may

be approved.

Section 304. Program operation.

(a) Cooperative management.--In collaboration with the

participating agencies and the board, the department shall:

(1) Manage the operation of Recovery-to-work.

(2) Establish an application process.

(3) Enumerate outcome-based metrics by which local

recovery-to-work pilot programs will be evaluated under

Chapter 9.

(4) Institute guidelines and procedures as necessary to

implement Recovery-to-work. The guidelines must enumerate

allowed and disallowed expenses and provide that

administrative expenses over 5% shall be disallowed.

(b) Informational resources.--In collaboration with the

participating agencies and the board, the department shall

provide informational resources to help program partners conduct

successful local recovery-to-work pilot programs.

(c) Distribution.--The department, in consultation with

participating agencies and the board, as needed, shall determine

the distribution of available money from money appropriated for

the purposes of this act.

CHAPTER 7

INCENTIVES

Section 701. Business partner incentives.

(a) Eligibility.--Subject to the availability of funding

under subsection (c), if, at the end of a training period, a

business partner hires an individual in recovery for a job

20230SB0069PN0858 - 8 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

You just read:

Senate Bill 69 Printer's Number 858

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more