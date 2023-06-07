Senate Bill 69 Printer's Number 858

PENNSYLVANIA, June 7 - needed, may terminate a local recovery-to-work pilot program for

failure to comply with program requirements. Consistent with the

process in subsection (c), a replacement local pilot program may

be approved.

Section 304. Program operation.

(a) Cooperative management.--In collaboration with the

participating agencies and the board, the department shall:

(1) Manage the operation of Recovery-to-work.

(2) Establish an application process.

(3) Enumerate outcome-based metrics by which local

recovery-to-work pilot programs will be evaluated under

Chapter 9.

(4) Institute guidelines and procedures as necessary to

implement Recovery-to-work. The guidelines must enumerate

allowed and disallowed expenses and provide that

administrative expenses over 5% shall be disallowed.

(b) Informational resources.--In collaboration with the

participating agencies and the board, the department shall

provide informational resources to help program partners conduct

successful local recovery-to-work pilot programs.

(c) Distribution.--The department, in consultation with

participating agencies and the board, as needed, shall determine

the distribution of available money from money appropriated for

the purposes of this act.

CHAPTER 7

INCENTIVES

Section 701. Business partner incentives.

(a) Eligibility.--Subject to the availability of funding

under subsection (c), if, at the end of a training period, a

business partner hires an individual in recovery for a job

20230SB0069PN0858 - 8 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30