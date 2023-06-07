Senate Bill 69 Printer's Number 858
PENNSYLVANIA, June 7 - needed, may terminate a local recovery-to-work pilot program for
failure to comply with program requirements. Consistent with the
process in subsection (c), a replacement local pilot program may
be approved.
Section 304. Program operation.
(a) Cooperative management.--In collaboration with the
participating agencies and the board, the department shall:
(1) Manage the operation of Recovery-to-work.
(2) Establish an application process.
(3) Enumerate outcome-based metrics by which local
recovery-to-work pilot programs will be evaluated under
Chapter 9.
(4) Institute guidelines and procedures as necessary to
implement Recovery-to-work. The guidelines must enumerate
allowed and disallowed expenses and provide that
administrative expenses over 5% shall be disallowed.
(b) Informational resources.--In collaboration with the
participating agencies and the board, the department shall
provide informational resources to help program partners conduct
successful local recovery-to-work pilot programs.
(c) Distribution.--The department, in consultation with
participating agencies and the board, as needed, shall determine
the distribution of available money from money appropriated for
the purposes of this act.
CHAPTER 7
INCENTIVES
Section 701. Business partner incentives.
(a) Eligibility.--Subject to the availability of funding
under subsection (c), if, at the end of a training period, a
business partner hires an individual in recovery for a job
