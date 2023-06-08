HCM City to promote cooperation with Poland in ICT

VIETNAM, June 8 -

HCM CITY — There remains ample room to enhance the multifaceted cooperation between HCM City and Poland, especially in the field of information and communications technology (ICT), a city official said.

Speaking at the Việt Nam-Poland Information and Communications Technology Forum on Wednesday, Nguyễn Tuấn, deputy director of the HCM City Investment and Trade Promotion Center (ITPC), said the centre will continue creating favourable conditions for Polish investors to invest in the city.

The city annually organises a number of trade and investment events to bolster bilateral trade, he said.

Bilateral trade between the country’s largest city and Poland reached US$270 million last year, up 8 per cent year-on-year, he said.

As of March, HCM City had 10 Polish projects worth a total of more than $469 million. Polish ranks 64 out of 117 countries and territories investing in the city, he added.

Poland is currently Việt Nam’s number one trade partner in central Europe while Việt Nam is Poland’s fourth largest in Asia.

Bilateral trade between the two countries reached a record high of $2.5 billion in both 2021 and 2022, despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The figure exceeded $841 million in the first four months of 2023.

Việt Nam’s total exports of computers, electronics and components to Poland reached $235 million in the first four months.

There are some 30,000 Vietnamese living in Poland.

The forum was co-organised by ITPC, the Polish embassy, and Polish Investment and Trade Agency in HCM City. — VNS