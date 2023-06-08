Global 3D Secure Payment Market Is Projected To Grow At A 12.4 % Rate Through The Forecast Period

3D Secure Payment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 8, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “3D Secure Payment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s 3D secure payment market forecast, the 3D secure payment market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 2.02 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 12.4 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global 3D secure payment industry is due to the consumer preferences towards online shopping. North America region is expected to hold the largest 3D secure payment market share. Major 3D secure payment companies include GPayments Pty Ltd., Broadcom Inc., Mastercard Inc., Visa Inc., Bluefin Payment Systems LLC, American Express Company.

3D Secure Payment Market Segments

●By Type: On-Premise, Cloud-Based

●By Component: Merchant Plug-in, Access Control Server, Other Components

●By Application: Banks, Merchants And Payment Gateway

●By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

3D Secure payment refers to a security protocol in which an extra layer of security for online credit card and debit card transactions. Customers have to go through an additional verification process with the card issuer while purchasing.

